The judge sends Ernesto Moichond to trial and orders him to stay in prison – Diario La Bajina

Today, the eighth investigative judge decided to refer the former mayor of San Salvador, Ernesto Moshundt, and two former municipal employees to trial, on charges of appropriating an amount of $275,145.31, at the expense of municipal employees.

Muyshondt, who ruled San Salvador from 2018 to 2021, will remain in prison by a judge’s decision. The other defendants are Francisco José Rivera and Fernando Heriberto Portillo. The latter will also continue to be held in pretrial detention.

The prosecution accuses the three defendants of crimes of appropriation, deduction, tax perceptions, and breach of duties.

Former San Salvador mayor Ernesto Moichond and two former municipal employees were taken to trial for the appropriation of $275,145.31. Dollars from the employment withholding for municipal employees, June-December 2020.”

During the virtual hearing, Muyshondt presented health complications for which the judge gave leave.