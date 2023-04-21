April 21, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Kobe climbs Everest, the highest point on Earth

Phyllis Ward April 21, 2023 2 min read

Yandy Núñez could become the first Cuban to achieve the feat of climbing the highest peak on the planet. A mountain climber is in the process of acclimatization, as he prepares to climb an altitude.

In this way, Núñez showed his followers on social networks his time at Everest Base Camp, Ascent Himalayas. Likewise, the Cuban said that the flag of his homeland and the flag of Iceland are always with him in the tent.

In a video circulating on digital platforms, the interior of his shop is shown, a small space in which the sleeping bag protrudes. Despite its small size, the site has the basic conditions to survive the low temperatures of Everest.

The Cuban tour continued last Wednesday with an ascent to the Lobuche High Camp, which is about 6111 meters high.

How is this practice done?

Every year, precisely in the spring, hundreds of climbers from all latitudes arrive at the Everest Base Camps.

The goal is nothing but to reach the top and put your flag on top; However, not everyone achieved this feat. There is a very important aspect when attempting this goal.

It’s about when and how you use it; Because it is necessary to do it smartly. Since you have to adjust to the altitude, the weather conditions and set the clocks for convenience. Likewise, the ascent logistical issues must be organized and psychologically and physically prepared to continue the ascent despite the bad weather.

For his part, Cuban Yandy Nunez is not new to this practice. He already tried in 2021 when he had to abandon the expedition. The reason was that he had COVID-19, which is why he was hospitalized.

See also  Cecilia Todesca: Argentina nominates Cecilia Todesca and joins race for IDB presidency

The biggest dream of this climber is to reach the summit of Everest. However, the summits of other important peaks such as Argentina’s Aconcagua, Mexico’s Iztaccihual and Russia’s Elbrus stand out for their relief.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

DR economy among the fastest growing economies in 2023, according to ECLAC | AlMomento.net

April 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

More than a decade in Cuba to convert buildings into homes

April 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Abinader and Lionel encountered at a Caribe celebration | AlMomento.net

April 20, 2023 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

Why doesn’t your car’s dashboard indicate the speed?

April 21, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Kobe climbs Everest, the highest point on Earth

April 21, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

Former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo has turned himself in to a US judge for extradition

April 21, 2023 Winston Hale
3 min read

From Pope Francis to Beyoncé: Twitter removes blue badges from thousands of accounts

April 21, 2023 Zera Pearson