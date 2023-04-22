Espaillat sends a letter to Biden to appoint an ambassador to the Dominican Republic | AlMomento.net

Adriano Espillat.

New York: Dominican Congressman Adriano Espilat asked, in a letter to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, to nominate an ambassador for this country in the Dominican Republic, which is two years old. And three months without an official of this category.

The country has been without a US ambassador since the departure of Robin Bernstein on January 20, 2021, one of the longest periods that the Caribbean country has gone through without a US diplomat in the history of relations between the two countries.

According to documents released by the White House, since March, Biden has sent nominations to the US Congress at least once a week. The most recent was on Thursday, April 20, when the President nominated Tobin John Bradley as ambassador. Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Guatemala.

Bolivia, Haiti, Cuba and the Dominican Republic are the only four countries in the Americas where Biden is not running.

In the letter to which the Dominican newspaper Diario Libre said he had access, Espaillat highlights the official nomination made in September 2021 of Calvin Samir, to fill the vacancy in the Dominican Republic that was canceled in May 2022, when Samir was nominated. Redirected to the Bahamas.

“Dear President Biden and Secretary Blinken: I am writing today to request an update on this Administration’s plans to appoint and pursue Senate confirmation of an official U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic (DR), actions that we recommend that the Administration take with all deliberate speed,” begins the letter sent by Espaillat.

