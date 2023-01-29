Designing Google Chrome for the first time: how to try it

The browser has added two design changes to help users.

aiming to change the design, Google Chrome Made some small changes to its interface, with the aim of avoiding confusion among users and making the use of the browser more optimized.

Mods are not yet available to all users, but they can be activated in a simple way. Although, for now, it’s only intended for the PC web version.

The first was created with the idea of ​​differentiating between the tab bar and the browser window, so they put the border in light blue that reveals this contrast and maybe it wasn’t obvious to some before and there was no way to solve it, despite being able to modify the color of the browser.

The other change is in the appearance of some buttons and text boxes, which now take on a more rounded shape in the tooltips. An example of this is what happens with the preferences bar, which radically changes its square style.

For now, those are the two changes The Google It adds to the platform, considering they’re redesigns that are just starting to add in and this could be the start of a big rebuild this year.

Remember that at the end of 2022 the browser had several changes in its functions, such as the search bar and another that reduces power and memory consumption.

Since these are in-development modifications, users will not see the change once they open or update their browser. To try it, you must install google chrome canary, It is the version that will allow you to experience the functions that are still in the testing process.

This platform is installed as a standalone program, so it does not affect the history or data of the standard version of the browser. To get it, you need to follow these steps:

1. Go to this link www.google.com/chrome/canary/ and download the app.

2. Open Chrome Canary and type in the following address: chrome://flags/#chrome-refresh-2023.

3. A new tab will open with many options, so find the option “Chrome Refresh 2023” and select the “Enabled” option from the drop-down menu on the right.

4. Restart Google Chrome Canary and you’re done.

Browser news ranging from shortcut to delete data to blocking in incognito mode.

Thinking about the security and privacy of users, The Google It announced a series of new features for the browser, which are now available to all users.

One of them is a simple but functional addition. This is a shortcut to delete data when using the platform. By typing “clear browsing data” in the search bar, a shortcut will appear that will take the user to the panel where he can configure the deletion of this information.

The option to add a security layer to incognito mode is also enabled. The platform allows tab protection when closed and it can only be opened again through biometric verification.

This option was already available to users on internal control Department But the platform published it for those who have the operating system android. To configure it, you need to go to Chrome Settings > Privacy and Security > Activate “Block Incognito Tabs When Chrome Closes”.

Finally, for the Security Check or Security Check section, where the system notifies people if it detects compromised passwords or malicious extensions, more customized functionality is now added to trigger alerts depending on the websites visited and thus focus the tool to maintain user safety.