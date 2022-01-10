Democrats want to change Senate rules to pass suffrage protection laws | Univision Political News

For some time, the leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, Considers (or threatens) a bold rule change in the upper house, including how the ombudsman tool will be used. Obstacles, In order to advance the electoral process to protect the right to vote blocked by the Republicans.
After a disappointing first year for Democrats, who face a lack of a majority in the Senate to pass their bills and a stubborn Republican ban, Schumer sees this as the only way out. Oppose voting control laws Republicans are proliferating in the ruling states A month ago, in Texas.
“We have to ask ourselves: if the right to vote is a pillar of our democracy, how can we, with a clear conscience, allow a Republican state to approve it at the state level?” Laws that suppress votes with simple minorities, But did not allow the US Senate to act as well? “, He argued In a letter to Schumer to his fellow party members.
“We need to change that. The Senate needs to evolve as it has done many times,” he added.
Schumer raises the need to simultaneously recognize electoral reform The first anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, When supporters of then-President Donald Trump tried to force the mob Prevent success certificate In a referendum on current President Joe Biden.
The Democratic Senate president wants to “discuss and consider” the regulatory change, which is Philippester’s decision. Before January 17th, A federal holiday honoring Martin Luther King Jr., leader of civil rights.
“Let me be clear: January 6 is a sign of a widespread disease, an attempt to legalize our electoral process, and the Senate must move forward with democratic reforms to fix our republic, or else the events of that republic will work.” One day they will not be a deviation: they will be the new norm“, He said in his letter.
The election law to protect the vote was stalled in the Senate
The legal framework for Democrats’ election and voting rights was blocked by Republican Philippester in the Senate, an old parliamentary maneuver that exploits the provision required to conclude the debate on any law and then send it to the final legislation. The vote in the full session must be approved by 60 votes to three-fifths of the House.
This is a referendum on ‘closing’ or closing, which limits the debate to an additional 30 hours and leads to a senator’s vote. In this case, Schumer knows that the 10 Republicans will not be able to pass the resolution, so he did not follow the parliamentary procedure and implement the “reduction”.
Traditionally, the Philipster mechanism required a significant rhetorical effort, logo and lengthy speech to extend the recording process for films and series in the United States, which actually delayed the full vote.
Democrats have been engaged in months of internal negotiations to accept the changes that will make it possible to end the siege, which will affect all the key rules they want to move forward, such as restricting access to firearms.
In 2013, the Republicans faced a similar siege, led by the Democrats, then Harry Reid, who died recently, They decided to drop the requirement that presidential nominations for federal courts be considered by all 60 votes.
In 2017, this will prevent the Republican system and the Democrats from blocking it First candidate of the Supreme Court Neil Korsch, who was nominated by President Donald Trump, also used what is known as the ‘nuclear option’ so that High Court judges can now be approved by a simple majority of 51 senators.
Finish the filipuster, double-edged sword
His argument is that if Philippester is repealed, it will remain the same when Republicans have a majority in the Senate. Pass laws that Democrats reject without any opposition. One of the judicial appointments that has already taken place in recent times.
Speaking to reporters, Mancin said Republicans support “their absolute will” Any change in the legislative mechanism.
“I think whichever side works on its own. Becomes very strong against you“, he said.
However, in support of Schumacher’s initiative, he did not close the door completely and said he was exploring “available options”.
On behalf of the Republicans, the Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, Ensures that his party does not promote restricted voting laws.
“The majority leader seems to be trying to break the Senate. His argument is that state legislatures across the country are somehow busy trying to make it difficult for people to vote. Of course, this is not happening anywhere. The United States,” he said.
To read more about the wave of restricted voting laws in Republican-ruled states, see this note:
