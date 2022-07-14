Deir al-Qamar: How and when to see the full moon of July, the biggest and brightest moon of the year

As night falls on July 13, the world will witness the biggest and brightest moon of the year. This phenomenon, popularly known as Supermoon, occurs when full moon It coincides with perihelion (the point of its orbit closest to Earth), which causes a slight increase in its apparent size and brightness in the night sky.

The giant moon of July, the third and last of the year, will appear around 9:00 pm (Chicago, Houston, Mexico City, Bogota) in the east, accompanying the constellation Sagittarius. The first minutes after its appearance will be the best of the year for taking photos and videos, only when its separation from the horizon is minimal and the presence of other objects such as buildings, mountains or trees causes an optical illusion that it gets larger. During the rest of the night, the July full moon will continue its way through the celestial vault until it disappears from view as dawn breaks, however, the phenomenon will continue to appear to a lesser degree over the next two nights.

What is a giant moon?

Since the 1980s, the full moon that coincides with the point of perigee has been known as the supermoon. Although it lacks a scientific origin, the term Suggested by the astrologer Named Richard Nolle in 1979 it has gained popularity since then and is used unofficially today by NASA and the Royal Greenwich Observatory to refer to the phenomenon.

At about 357,200 kilometers from Earth (as opposed to the 384,400 kilometers that separate the two stars on average), Moon approach It will allow a ground observer to observe a full moon up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than usual, an event that will not repeat until July next year.

The moon in the background of the Church of Nossa Senhora da Saude in São Paulo (Brazil). Amauri Nehn (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Why Stag Moon?

Although the name by which our natural satellite is known has historically varied according to each culture’s worldview, the July moon after the arrival of the northern summer was known by the Native Americans as the Deer Moon. According to NASAThe Algonquian tribe that spread across the northeastern United States linked the full moon in July to the appearance of antlers on the heads of the youngest male deer.

The common names given to full moons today (such as Strawberry Moon, Corn Moon, or Snow Moon) have their origins in Maine farmer calendara publication that collected during the 1930s the names Native Americans named the moon over the course of the year, a tradition that the US space agency recently rediscovered.

