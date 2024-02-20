Days after the sanctions, Arevalo and Borrell signed an agreement to strengthen relations between GT and the EU





On Tuesday, February 20, Guatemala and the European Union signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen their diplomatic relations. This bloc consists of 27 countries. The agreement was finalized days after the EU Council imposed sanctions on four officials from the Public Ministry (MP) and a Guatemalan judge on charges of espionage. “Undermining democracy” In the face of an attempted coup that sought to prevent President Bernardo Arevalo from assuming office.

The document was signed by the European Union High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, Carlos Ramiro Martínez Alvarado, with the endorsement of Arevalo, and aims to promote a structured dialogue on several issues. From green transition to trade and investments.

The Head of Community Diplomacy, who after the ceremony held a meeting with the Guatemalan President, recalled that when he attended his inauguration on January 14 and spoke with the President about this memorandum and about how to improve relations between the European Union and Guatemala. “He flourished and developed as president.”.

“With this memorandum that we had already planned at the time, and which we signed today, what we are doing is showing a clear and determined will to strengthen our bilateral relations, and to establish a regular, open and structured dialogue between the European Union and Guatemala. “As the European Union has done with all the partners it wants to have A special relationship with them.”The European Union said in a statement.

Borrell referred to the surprise inauguration of Arevalo by the Ninth Legislature of the Congress of the Republic. “It was not just an acquisition, but it was a very important acquisition. Transcendent because the will of the Guatemalans can be carried out well and with a good end.”The diplomat added.

Support democracy

Regarding the European Union’s participation in election monitoring tasks, Borrell stressed: “I think I can say that the EU’s support for democracy in Guatemala has been enduring and consistent from the beginning. I would like to highlight the important role of our election monitoring mission that spread throughout the region due to its firm position in defending the results that the mission itself was able to verify..

Borrell also confirmed that the Council of the European Union, i.e. the 27 member states, agreed last Friday, February 2, to impose restrictive measures on… “Five individuals considered to be undermining democracy and the rule of law in Guatemala.”.

Sanctions were imposed on Maria Consuelo Porras, Speaker of Parliament; Rafael Corochici, Head of the Office of the Special Anti-Impunity Prosecutor (FECI); Leonor Morales Lazo, prosecutor of that unit; Angel Pineda, Secretary General of the Public Prosecutor's Office; and Judge Freddy Orellana.

According to the European Union, restrictive measures were imposed on the five officials, restricting travel and freezing assets they may have in that region.

