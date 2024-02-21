Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets in Venezuela with Vice President Delcy Rodriguez

(CNN in Spanish) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Venezuela on Tuesday on an official visit to meet with President Nicolas Maduro and Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, as well as with his counterpart, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil, according to the broadcast message. Quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry via its Telegram channel.

The statement, which described Venezuela as a “strategic partner and ally of Russia,” stated that “the two parties will discuss the main issues of cooperation and bilateral interaction on the international arena, as well as analyze the global and regional scene.” He added that relations between the two countries “are thriving and actively developing in all vital fields.”

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Lavrov has already held a meeting with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as part of the visit.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil said about the meeting between Lavrov and Rodriguez in his speech: “This meeting confirms the strength of the alliance between our two countries and is part of the shared commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation and unity in the multilateral field.” X account, formerly Twitter.

Lavrov's visit comes a few days after the Maduro government's decision to expel the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights from Venezuela.

Venezuela is a close ally of the government of President Vladimir Putin, and in the midst of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro expressed his support for his Russian counterpart on several occasions.