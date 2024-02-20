February 20, 2024

'They need to hurry': Diosdado Cabello wants new opposition primaries supported by the National Electoral Council

February 20, 2024

On Monday afternoon in his usual press conference of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (Psuv), Diosdado Cabello proposed holding new opposition primaries in the country, even though primaries had already been held and Maria Corina Machado declared the winner.

The second-in-command of the Chavista movement also urged that “they must hurry,” warning that the candidate must leave before the presidential elections are scheduled.

“Over the course of two weeks, there have been meetings to make recommendations to the NEC, so that the NEC decides on the elections, the NEC is the one that makes the decisions, and then there is the Barbados Agreement, which sets out the second half of the year.” The second semester begins in July, let's imagine a scenario that starts in August, it's six months, and if it's May, it's three months, and they have to hurry until the CNE sets the date,” Capello explains.

“Who will hold the primaries for them? They have to go to the CNE so that there is no cheating, or they will leave it to Sumati, and that is why I say they are late, they have to hurry (…) If there are this many candidates, they should have a primary to take decision on it.”

