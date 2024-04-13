Cubans are abandoning the American dream and seeking to settle in northern Mexico

The increase in asylum applications in Mexico has generated particular interest in the Tapachula region, where Cubans seek stability and better life opportunities.

Maria Carmen, a Cuban immigrant, shared it with Mexican media South Magazine This upward trend is due to the majority of Cubans looking to find a home in Mexico, especially in northern cities such as Monterrey, Tijuana and Guadalajara.

According to Maria Carmen, the decision to seek asylum in Mexico responds to the fact that it is no longer a priority for Cubans to reach the United States, given the complexity of entering the neighboring country. In addition, he noted that salaries are low in Tapachula and the cost of living is high, making living difficult, especially for immigrants.

During the first quarter of 2024, Cuba ranked second in the number of asylum applications in Mexico, with a total of 5,152 applications filed in Tapachula. This increase in Cuban migration has led to a change in migration dynamics in the region, with a decrease in flow toward the United States and a significant increase toward Mexico.

The migration phenomenon has also affected hotel occupancy in Tapachula, where a constant influx of people seeking asylum has been recorded. However, this situation poses challenges for both migrants and local authorities, especially in terms of integration and available resources.

The increase in asylum applications by Cubans in Mexico reflects a search for new opportunities and a change in traditional migration dynamics in the region, although more than 32,000 Cuban migrants were recorded across the southern US border in March alone.