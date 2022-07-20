Cuba announces 16 directors for the U23 National Series – SwingComplete

Written by Alex Fernandez Fernandez

The seventh edition of the U-23 National Championship finally named each team manager; In the debutante party for these fights, with 11 out of 16 total.

It may interest you: Official: Cuba imposed sanctions on baseball players who tried to flee in Mexico for two years

Pinar del Rio, Donald Duarte, Artemisa with Eduardo Leal, La Isla de la Juventud with Ruspel Hernandez and Havana, who will be Antonio Asia, stand out on the list.

Cienfuegos Yousfani Lazo will run, Villa Clara by Julio Cesar Alvarez, Sancti Spiritus with Hector Huelga, Cigo de Avila with 2004 Athens Olympic champion, Dani Miranda, and the central area complete with Marino Luis on the Camaguey seat.

Oriente will have two other starters, Victor Pérez of Granma and Eddy Cajigal of Santiago de Cuba.

Who already has experience? Arly Vazquez in his third year with Matanzas, Othmani Urrutia in his second season with Las Tunas, and Lisel Osorio who will go into his second term with Guantanamo.

After mixed controversies, the Cuban Under-23 National Championship will finally begin on August 2, and run through September 4.

According to the event’s official page in the weekly Jet magazineThe fight will be organized into two regions (West and East) and four groups (A, B, C and D) through an all-vs-all system at that last level. The event’s sub-groups will consist of three matches and two matches, and will take place on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays.

For the semi-finals, the leaders of each key will qualify, and the cross will be played in 1A vs. 1B and 1C vs. 1D. The winners will have claimed the district title.

“Both the semi-finals and finals will be best played in five matches, with the team with the lowest loss rate starting to win at home. After the first two clashes, they will move to the workplaces of the other representatives, where a maximum of three matches will be played.

Section A consists of Pinar del Río, Artemisa, Isla de la Juventud, and Havana. Group B includes Mayapeque, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara. In C it shows Sancti Spíritus, Ciego de Ávila, Camagüey, and Las Tunas. It appears in D Granma, Holguín and Santiago de Cuba. and Guantanamo.”