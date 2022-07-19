Blue Diamond got another exciting deal in Cuba, this time in Havana

Canadian tourism company Blue Diamond Resorts He will manage the five-star Paseo del Prado in Havanaas stated in a Release Broadcast by media such as Travel Trade Caribbean.

So far run by the French hotel chain Accor, the hotel on the corner of San Lázaro Street and Malecón Avenue opened in 2019 and has 250 rooms. The attachment belongs to Gaviota Tourist GroupMinistry of Revolutionary Armed Forces.

Blue Diamond expects to begin operations on August 1, 2022, with a new name for the hotel: Royalton Habana.

Mohamed Fawzy, General Manager of Blue Diamond Resorts in Cuba noted:Royalton Habana will allow us to evolve in city tourism with a luxury-focused hotel With which we can make our customers have great experiences. We are convinced that it will become a reference hotel for both Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba For the region.

Although this hotel will not be the first hotel in the city operated by Blue Diamond Resorts Cuba, it will be the first hotel in the city within the Royalton Luxury Resorts group.

Blue Diamond resorts are holding together all over the Caribbean As the fastest growing company, it has 36 properties in its portfolio and more than 10,000 rooms in the region.

This novelty is part of the lucrative agreements that the Canadian company has reached with the Cuban government. Weeks ago, Blue Diamond Resorts announced that it would manage Tourist center in Cayo Largo del Sur exclusively.

The company obtained a special import license to supply its business with products such as Nutella or peanut butter. also Cayo Largo Airport will be redesigned to receive larger aircraft.