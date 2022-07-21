Anchor Jesus Nova enters intensive care after suffering a heart attack

Director of the Radio Department of the State Radio and Television Corporation (CERTV), Jesus Nova, suffered a heart attack on Wednesday and was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Center for Diagnostic, Advanced Medicine and Telemedicine (CEDIMAT).

According to medical sources, who reported to Listín Diario, the broadcaster underwent a catheterization after he was taken to the medical center at dawn with a pain in the neck.

Relatives said the communication device is stable, out of danger, within the condition.

Nova is a commentator and crew member of the Z101 radio station.

Jesús Nova also gave spaces to calling and music icons who today have programs at various state stations.

Among the interviewees are José Antonio Eibar (radio witness), Wanda Sanchez (“El Ambiente de la Tarde”) and Gabriela Melo (“Real People Radio”); Dparranda Radio Show, Bao Radio and singers Pavel Núñez (“Pavel is Radio”); Xiumara Fortuna (“Tamo” here); Diomari la Mala (“Bad Live Radio”); Luis Segura (“Dad’s”); “El Show de Silvio Mora” and music producer Tommy García (“Sea Inside”).