Cristiano Ronaldo won a 20 million claim against Juventus

Portuguese football player Cristiano RonaldoHe spread on the front pages of the media during the day today, Wednesday, April 17, after his brilliance in the legal victory over his former team in… Europethe Juventus Turin.

according to Reportage From the Italian environment «Gazzetta dello Sport»The Lusitanian striker won the arbitration procedure in front of referees Gianroberto Vela, Roberto Sacchi and Leandro Cantamessa, in which he asked his former team to pay approximately 20 million euros The total, plus the interest rate, because the debt dates back to the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This issue started because of the recognized “Salary maneuvers” Which applied Juventus He asked his players to give up four months’ salary in order to pay three during the following seasons. However, medium «Tuttosport» He revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo He never signed the contract that supposedly sealed the agreement between the athlete and the Italian entity; Later, the document was presented by the Public Prosecution and it in fact confirmed what was stated.

Juventus has never shown interest in meeting Cristiano Ronaldo's demands

the middle “Calcium and Finance” At some point in history it was mentioned that Juventus He had no intention of responding to the request Cristiano Ronaldo. The Italian Council rejected the request because it was not reflected in its resources allocated for compensation.

As for Juventus, the Portuguese star had given up four months' wages at the time of his move to Juventus Manchester UnitedThe argument for that Ronaldo he refused. This legal action began in September and marked the end of their relationship Cristiano Ronaldo And the “Old lady” From Italian calcium.

Christian He played 134 matches with the Bianconeri and scored 101 goals. You will receive it now 19.5 million euros Three years after his departure, all due to the poor financial performance of the Torino team.

