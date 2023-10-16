Costco is offering these discounted products through the month of October

The popular store chain Costco is offering attractive products for the month of October. Advertises promotions, discounts and sale items from the US trade network. From now on, they are preparing for the Christmas season.

The family has many shopping options at Costco during the month of October. For example, you can buy products that you planned to buy at the end of the year. This is the time to move forward with this “action” every December. They don’t believe? For these people, the store chain has created offers with deep discounts.

Another possibility is to buy now what you want for Halloween parties at the end of the month. Without having any of the previous goals, you can simply take advantage of the sales and purchase the item you have always wanted. Thus, Costco begins the last quarter of the year with a recovery in its sales and thus in its weekly and monthly profits.

Products starting at $40.00 at Costco now

At Costco you can buy appliances, housewares, appliances, food, candy, and even video game consoles right now. The year-end sales season has been extended this year. Overall, the phase began on Black Friday and resulted in eight weeks of intense sales. Now, many retailers have introduced their offers since October to attract more customers.

These are some of Costco’s “star” products already on sale at its malls. The prices are very reasonable as you can see here.

-Gourmia air fryer, $40.00.

-21 feet refrigerator, priced at $599.99.

– Pumpkin and bat-shaped ravioli, $10.00.

-Stakmore Chair, $39.99.

Tresanti adjustable height desk, $199.99.

– Solo Stove built-in grill, priced at $329.99.

-Ambiano Electric Fire Pit $34.99.

– Shark Carpet Vacuum, $249.99.

-Atari Retro Controller, $79.99.

-Pdendleton Women’s Waterproof Jacket, $55.

Most prices will remain the same until October 22. Others, Costco announced, will extend throughout the end of the year.