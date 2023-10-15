This is how you can secure $500 a month in your Social Security retirement

there Millions of American retirees Who find it difficult to cover their expenses, mainly because the pension amount is not enough to cover all expenses. However, it is possible to guarantee Get $500 a month in your retirement Here at Otium we explain how.

Keep in mind that when you are between 20 and 30 years old, you should look for ways to grow your savings and have other sources of income during retirement. Otherwise, you may regret it once you apply for benefits.

Of course, you can’t neglect your emergency fund, 401(k) retirement savings account, or other investments like real estate. However, many Americans in their 20s and 30s are not thinking about ways to earn a secure income as retirees.

How can I get a guaranteed income of $500 in retirement?

If you have Some retirement savingsThere are some things you can do. One answer to this question is pretty simple: get a high-yield savings account. However, this may only be for people with high incomes who have a lot of money to invest.

Either way, you can make money from the interest you generate. So, if you don’t have $100,000 to put in a high-yield savings account, try depositing $25,000 to have about $100 a month for retirement.

The second possibility is to obtain a pension. While you are working, there may be several employers offering pensions. It is true that nowadays it is not very common, but check if you have this possibility.

Otherwise, converting a 401(k) savings account into a pension is another way to achieve this. Of course, consult a financial advisor first, because you may need $150,000 to have about $500 a month for retirement.

Annuities are the third possibility. If you can save more than $74,000 and earn an interest rate of about 7%, you could also collect about $500 in your lifetime as a retiree. Others prefer to simply rent out part of their home for a regular source of income.