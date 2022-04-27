Content of the Cuban-US Dialogue Revealed: Washington Offers Havana an Opportunity to Receive Visas

Government of United States On Tuesday he asked Havana to accept the Cubans Sports From US territory In exchange for progress Processing Visas.

A senior U.S. administration official said he had held talks with reporters Immigrant There was “production” between the two parties in Washington last week.

“I think this is the beginning of a good conversation,” EFE was quoted as saying.

Thus said the officer The U.S. delegation called on Cuba to return to the 2017 Migration AgreementIn return, Cuba received deported Cubans from the United States, in exchange for studying the “case” and advancing Washington’s out-of-Havana visa processing.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) recently condemned it The island’s authorities have not accepted deportation to Cuba since last October By commercial or charter flights from US territory.

For its part, The Cuban government has accused the United States of failing to deliver on its promise to issue “visas of less than 20,000 years to Cubans” in Havana. As he acknowledged in 2017, he would have raised an issue again at last Thursday’s meeting to immigrate to the North American country.

According to Havana, after the so-called “health events” of “Havana Syndrome”, its origins are unclear and this figure has not been met since the United States reduced the operation of its embassy on the island.

On the other hand, The U.S. official pointed out that his country’s government “promoted” NicaraguaThrough it “most” Cubans pass their journey north. To help the United States deal with this phenomenon through “visa policies”Without providing additional details.

The governments of the United States and Cuba resumed their talks in Washington on Thursday, amid mutual distrust and suspicion, and their bilateral dialogue on migration issues, at the first high level since President Joe Biden arrived at the White House.

These meetings were suspended during Donald Trump’s presidency in 2018 (2017-2021), reversing the historic reconciliation process with Havana initiated by his predecessor Barack Obama (2009-2017).