Consequences of closure of the Affordable Care Act

As part of the COVID-19 relief package, the Affordable Care Act was approved in the United States in 2020. The scheme, also known as the Affordable Connectivity Scheme, was meant to bridge the digital divide and provide financial assistance to the low-income earners.

Therefore, it offered discounts on internet charges to people who needed connectivity for work, school or medical care.

The reality is that after four years, this assistance is very close to ending due to lack of funds. Additionally, as of February this year, the program stopped accepting applications.

So, according to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), unless Congress approves a new budget, the last funded period will be this April.

Meanwhile, FCC spokeswoman Jessica Rosenworcel accused the leaders of the Affordable Connections program of being on to something.

“The plan is essential if we want to help close our country's digital divide. “We've come too far to turn back now,” the official opined.

Will the bill go up?

If the program is not renewed, its users may see an increase in their internet charges proportional to their consumption.

Let's remember that initially, the program offered a $30.00 USD per month discount to eligible households paying for internet service. Meanwhile, it provided up to $75.00 USD per month to families located on tribal lands.

But, on top of all this, the program also offered up to $100.00 USD to those who were eligible. All with the goal that families can purchase a laptop, notebook or tablet from participating suppliers. However, both the grants are limited to rebate and per device respectively.

Now, the end of the project is very close, and many beneficiaries have many doubts. So, to get more information on this subject, it is recommended to visit it Questions and Answers section of the official FCC website.