Colombia vs Spain: FIFA U-17 World Cup Final Schedule & Venue – International Football – Sports

Colombia continues to celebrate passing a historic final at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup from India. The national team qualified after beating Nigeria 6-5 in penalty kicks.

Colombia started the tournament with a 1-0 loss to Spain, but then managed to defeat China and Mexico in the group stage and Tanzania in the quarter-finals for the best national team performance in history.

“We want to dedicate this to an entire country, first of all to help the Christians of the Virgin Mary, to our Lord who gave us wisdom to guide this group,” team coach Carlos Paniagua told Gol Caracol.

picture: Colombian Football Federation

Colombia’s opponent was determined in the match between Spain and Germany.

The Iberian team scored a goal in the last minute that made them qualify for the final.

The Spaniard defended the title he won in 2018 in this category, and it should be remembered that the World Cup could not have been held in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After beating Colombia in the first match, Spain lost 2-1 to Mexico, but then qualified by beating China 1-0. In the quarter-finals, they beat Japan 2-1.

For its part, Germany had made a perfect run in the group stage, by defeating Nigeria 2-1, Chile 6-0, and New Zealand 3-1, and in the quarter-final it got rid of Brazil, which it beat 2-0.

The Final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup takes place on Sunday at 9:30 am Colombia time. It will be broadcast on Caracol, RCN and DirecTV Sports.

