September 15, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Required: How about $150,000 worth of $1 bills? Dollar in Argentina | Tdex | Revdly | | Answers

Collectors looking for it! How about 150 thousand dollars worth of 1 dollar bills | Answers

Winston Hale September 15, 2022 2 min read

There’s a lot out there Ready to pay up to 150 thousand Argentine pesos to get one of the 6.4 million tickets. It was published in duplicate in 2014 As happens, also, with 1 dollar sold for 45 thousand dollars.

Banknotes with flaws and anomalies are a big attraction for collectorsSo a simple printing error can shoot its value to unimaginable numbers.

The Bureau of Engraving and PrintingIn 2014, the government agency responsible for printing US dollars mistakenly issued two identical print runs. 6.4 million dollars in bills. That year, the first printing was distributed in the state New York. Two years later, another came as well Washington.

See here: Are you traveling outside of Peru? Check the documents you need to carry according to the destination or reason for your travel

Due to this situation they are scattered all over the world 6.4 million $1 “bills” With the same serial number, but so far, only Only 9 such pairs have been found Some collectors pay a fortune to acquire them.

To find out if your dollar bill is worth thousands of dollars, you need to check its serial number, which should be in between B00000001 and B00250000 or B03200001 and B09600000.

Check it out here: What are the four key assets for achieving emotional and professional independence?

In addition to the serial number, the stamp from the ticket should be ensured Federal Reserve with the letter “B”.. Also, the serial number must end with an asterisk.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Hurricane Fiona is forecast to pass near Puerto Rico this weekend

September 15, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

Hurricane Fiona is forecast to pass near Puerto Rico this weekend

September 15, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Invest 96L becomes the seventh tropical depression of the season

September 14, 2022 Winston Hale

You may have missed

2 min read

Collectors looking for it! How about 150 thousand dollars worth of 1 dollar bills | Answers

September 15, 2022 Winston Hale
2 min read

TikTok: The medical student showed how his handwriting changed as he progressed in his career (video) | Pop culture entertainment

September 15, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Certain? The sensitive losses that the Honduran national team may suffer in the friendly match against Argentina

September 15, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
5 min read

Gustavo Petro: Analysis of the president’s first speech – government – politics

September 15, 2022 Phyllis Ward