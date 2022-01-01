January 1, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Celta de Vigo released a foreign place to record Orbelín Pineda

Celta de Vigo released a foreign place to record Orbelín Pineda

Cassandra Curtis January 1, 2022 2 min read

Orbelín Pineda will arrive in Spain in the early days of January and will be able to score after Celta de Vigo issued the foreign position for the Mexican footballer.

future of Urbelin Pineda It looks like it’s being clarified and will be able to join in Celta Vigo, after the Brazilian Thiago Gallardo obtained the Italian passport and will stop holding a foreign position, a situation that opens the door to the integration of the former player. blue cross.

For several months, “El Maguito” closed his establishment to the Galician team, but places abroad were a problem for integrating him into the team and even the possibility of leaving him on loan to another club was dealt with, while Celta Vigo open space in its template; However, this position will not be superfluous.

Sources commented on ESPN who – which Pineda He will arrive in Spanish soil in the early days of January to begin work with his new colleagues, on orders from Eduardo Caudet. The Argentine strategist knows very well the qualities of Orbelin, After his stint in Mexican football, he is expected to take her into consideration to play the second half of the season in La Liga.

In the event of closing the establishment Pineda the Celta Vigo He will be the second Mexican in the Galician squad, Nestor Araujo has been playing for the space for several seasons and will be a great assistant in adapting “Urbi” to Spanish football and European life in general, considering that this will be the first experience Orbelin Outside of Mexican football.

See also  Diego Valdes revealed what is important to him upon his arrival at Club America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Chelsea: Romelu Lukaku’s controversial comments and Thomas Tuchel’s response | Premier League

December 31, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

ALL VS ALL – The Eagles finally win the Round Robin

December 31, 2021 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Joao Cancelo was wounded in an attack on his home; Show the picture

December 31, 2021 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Santa Fe Clan: When the rapper nearly got killed in high school | singers | celebrity | Mexico | MX | nnda nnlt | Fame

January 1, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

The scientific circle that seeks to bring marine sciences closer to Coquimbo visitors has been opened

January 1, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Celta de Vigo released a foreign place to record Orbelín Pineda

January 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
4 min read

WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | January 1, 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | nda | nnni | data

January 1, 2022 Roger Rehbein