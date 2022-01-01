Real Madrid seeks to reunite Mbappe and Halland in their attack

Real Madrid trying to sign Erling Haaland s Kylian Mbappe next summer in a bid to cash in on Barcelona’s financial woes by signing two of the most sought-after players in world football, sources told ESPN.

Madrid failed to offer 200 million euros to Paris Saint-Germain striker Mbappe during the summer transfer window, but the French international is expected to move to the Bernabeu as a free agent when his contract with him expires. Paris Saint-Germain at the end of this season.

And although they face competition from Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain for Borussia Dortmund’s Haaland, Real believe they can arrange a deal to bring the 21-year-old Norwegian to Madrid.

With four big savings, Gareth Bale, Isco, Luka Modric and Marcelo, who will be left without contract and out of Real Madrid’s salaries at the end of the season, the La Liga leaders will have the necessary margin to fund Haaland’s transfer and also pay. His salary and Mbappe.

ESPN It was reported in October that Haaland would receive an annual salary of £30m if he left Dortmund, as the €75m release clause will be triggered at the end of this season.

The sources said ESPN Haaland and his advisors will be looking at the interest of a variety of clubs, but Real Madrid are the main contenders for the Norway international.

While Barcelona president Joan Laporta remains determined to lure Haaland, the club’s financial problems are likely to make such a move impossible. Barcelona announced 1.35 billion euros in debt in September, a situation that forced the club to accept defeat in its bid to stay. Lionel Messi At the Camp Nou and also caused a rally Antoine Griezmann To Atletico Madrid.

Although Barcelona are now taking steps to boost their squad, with Ferran Torres arriving from City in a €55m deal, the five-time Champions League winners cannot compete with Europe’s richest clubs in the race to sign Haaland, and sources said Real know they have a chance. Unique to drive a big wedge between them and Barcelona, ​​strengthening themselves, while their biggest rivals are in a state of financial crisis.

Premier League leaders City appear to be in a strong position to sign Haaland due to the club’s wealth and success under Pep Guardiola. Neighbors United have maintained a long-standing interest in Haaland, but managerial uncertainty at Old Trafford and a struggle for fourth place in the league this season could hurt their hopes of signing the player. The sources said ESPN Paris Saint-Germain is ready to move to Haaland if Mbappe confirms that he will not sign a new contract at Parc des Princes, but Real can still prove that they are City’s biggest rivals by signing the player.