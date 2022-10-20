October 20, 2022

Cases of Vibrio vulnificus, a “flesh-eating” bacteria, have spiked in Florida since Hurricane Ian passed through.

October 20, 2022
Illnesses and deaths from “flesh-eating” bacteria are on the rise in Florida counties devastated by Hurricane Ian last month.

In Lee County, where the storm made landfall on Sept. 28, officials have recorded 29 illnesses and four deaths from the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria.

Almost all cases were diagnosed after the hurricane had passed.

People can become infected with Vibrio vulnificus after the bacteria enter the body via injuries or Open cuts.

