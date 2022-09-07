September 7, 2022

Carry-on baggage: prohibited items

Zera Pearson September 7, 2022 2 min read

If you are traveling from El Salvador, keep these recommendations in mind to avoid harassment with Directorate General of Immigration and Immigration officials.

Hand baggage is what you can take with you to the passenger cabin of the plane. It can be a handbag or a backpack, the weight of which does not exceed 10 kilograms.

When boarding the plane, it is important to comply with the standards and requirements for hand luggage. Otherwise, they may ask you to dispose of the liquids in containers larger than 100ml. Or remove some belongings from the bag.

If you are traveling from El Salvador, you should be aware of some “harmless” items that are prohibited in carry-on baggage, in order to ensure the safety of passengers.

Passengers at El Salvador International Airport.
photo courtesy

According to information published on the official TikTok account of El Salvador International Airport (aeropuertoelsalvador), among these items “that do not look dangerous, but are” and therefore cannot be carried in hand luggage, look for:

1- Insect repellent

2- Slingshot or slingshot

3- Mulkajete

4- Electric racket

In addition to these things are those classified as “hazardous to the naked eye” such as: hammer, sickle, pepper spray, knife, scissors, pliers.

If you are planning to travel in the next few days, keep these recommendations in mind to avoid harassment with the Directorate General of Immigration and Immigration officials.

Tweet embed We offer you some forbidden things to carry in your handbag ✈️🇸🇻# El Salvador_Airport #savior #an airport #for you #foryoupage # fiscal year #an airport #airplane #an airport #Travel #traveltiktalk #short trip # for travel # El Salvador_Airport

