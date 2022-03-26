Carol J: This is the song that Bichota chose to remember Selena Quintanilla

Colombian singer Carol J The 31-year-old has become one of the most popular Latin artists at the moment. His songs are heard all over the world and he’s also in the middle of an international tour selling locations.

Carol J Yesterday she was going to release the premiere but she finally couldn’t do it because she found out that the song Una Noche en Medellìn has several versions and she didn’t want to risk having her colleagues accuse her of plagiarism, like other artists. been in recent years.

Carol J has apologized to her fans on social media as she has more than 50 million followers worldwide and is now focusing on the rest of her international tour that takes her to several countries in the region. At his last show in the United States, he decided to honor him Selena Quintanilla.

Carol J She sang the lines of the song “Como la Fleur” of the late Queen Tex-Mex, while she was wearing a striking red dress that highlighted her wonderful body as a result of her perseverance in physical exercise, dancing and good nutrition. The video went viral and you can see in it how the audience congratulates her.

In the coming months, fans will be able to see it Carol J on the small screen. These days, Bichota is in the middle of filming the soon-to-be Netflix series Griselda and there she’s been sharing a cast with other stars like Sofía Vergara.