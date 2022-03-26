Full list by category

(CNN Spanish) – On February 8, 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced all candidates for the 94th edition of Oscar Awards.
Some of the films that exclusively hit theaters during the pandemic have received very few Academy Award nominations. dog powerstarring Benedict Cumberbatch, tops the list with 12 nominations.
Actress Ariana Debus, who plays Anita in the updated version of West side storyShe received a supporting actress nomination for the 2022 Academy Awards.
DeBose, who had already won a Golden Globe for the character, took on the role from Rita Moreno in the original 1961 version of the film. Born in Puerto Rico, Moreno won an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in 1962, becoming the first Latina to win an Academy Award. Moreno also appeared in Spielberg’s version of the film as Valentina.
If DeBose wins, she and Moreno will join a small group of actor-actress pairs who won the award for playing the same character.
This is the full list of candidates:
the best movie
-Belfast
–koda
–do not search
–driving my car
–Sand dunes
–King Richard
–Licorice pizza
–nightmare alley
–dog power
–West side story
best director
– Kenneth Branagh Belfast
Ryūsuke Hamaguchi driving my car
– Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice pizza
– Jane Campion, dog power
– Steven Spielberg West side story
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain Tami Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman the missing daughter
– Penelope Cruz Parallel mothers
-Nicole Kidman, Being Ricardos
– Kristen Stewart , Spencer
best actor
– Javier Bardem, Being Ricardos
– Benedict Cumberbatch dog power
– Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick… Boom!
will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actress
Jesse Buckley the missing daughter
Ariana Debus West side story
– Judi Dench, Belfast
-Kirsten Dunst dog power
-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Supporting Actor
–Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
– Troy Kotsur koda
– Jesse Plemons dog power
– J.K. Simmons, Being Ricardos
– Cody Smit McPhee, dog power
best fashion design
Cruella
–Cyrano
–Sand dunes
–nightmare alley
–West side story
Best audio editing
-Belfast
–Sand dunes
–No time to die
–dog power
–West side story
Best soundtrack
-do not search
–Sand dunes
–Charm
–Parallel mothers
–dog power
Best Adapted Screenplay
–koda
–driving my car
–Sand dunes
–the missing daughter
–dog power
Best Original Screenplay
–Belfast
–do not search
–King Richard
–Licorice pizza
–The worst person in the world
Best Animated Movie
–Charm
–Luca
–escape from
–Mitchells vs. god
–Raya and the last dragon
Best original song
– “Be Alive” by King Richard
– “Two little caterpillars” by Charm
– “Down to Joy” by Belfast
– “No Time to Die” by No time to die
– “In some way you do”, by Four good days
Best Animated Short Film
–art affairs
–Monster
–boxballet
–Robin Robin
–windshield wiper
Best short film
–Alaa Kacho – Take and Run
–dress
–long farewell
–in my mind
–Please Wait
best photography
–Sand dunes
–nightmare alley
–dog power
–The tragedy of Macbeth
–West side story
Best Documentary
–Boarding
–Attica
–escape from
–summer of the soul
–riding with fire
Best Documentary Short Film
–audible
–lead me home
–basketball queen
–Three songs by Benazir
–When we were bullies
best montage
–do not search
–Sand dunes
–King Richard
–dog power
–Tick, tick… Boom!
Best International Film
–driving my car
–escape from
–God’s hand
–Lunana: Thor Yak in class
–The worst person in the world
Best hair and makeup
–Coming 2 America
–cruel
–Sand dunes
–Tami Faye’s eyes
–Gucci House
Best Production Design
–Sand dunes
–nightmare alley
–dog power
–The tragedy of Macbeth
–West side story
Better visual effects
–Sand dunes
–Free purchase
–No time to die
–Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
–Spider-Man: There is no room for home
