Full list by category

March 26, 2022

March 26, 2022
(CNN Spanish) – On February 8, 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced all candidates for the 94th edition of Oscar Awards.

Some of the films that exclusively hit theaters during the pandemic have received very few Academy Award nominations. dog powerstarring Benedict Cumberbatch, tops the list with 12 nominations.

Actress Ariana Debus, who plays Anita in the updated version of West side storyShe received a supporting actress nomination for the 2022 Academy Awards.

DeBose, who had already won a Golden Globe for the character, took on the role from Rita Moreno in the original 1961 version of the film. Born in Puerto Rico, Moreno won an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in 1962, becoming the first Latina to win an Academy Award. Moreno also appeared in Spielberg’s version of the film as Valentina.

If DeBose wins, she and Moreno will join a small group of actor-actress pairs who won the award for playing the same character.

This is the full list of candidates:

the best movie

-Belfast

koda

do not search

driving my car

Sand dunes

King Richard

Licorice pizza

nightmare alley

dog power

West side story

best director

– Kenneth Branagh Belfast

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi driving my car

– Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice pizza

– Jane Campion, dog power

– Steven Spielberg West side story

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain Tami Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman the missing daughter

– Penelope Cruz Parallel mothers

-Nicole Kidman, Being Ricardos

– Kristen Stewart , Spencer

best actor

– Javier Bardem, Being Ricardos

– Benedict Cumberbatch dog power

– Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick… Boom!

will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Jesse Buckley the missing daughter

Ariana Debus West side story

– Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst dog power

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

– Troy Kotsur koda

– Jesse Plemons dog power

– J.K. Simmons, Being Ricardos

– Cody Smit McPhee, dog power

best fashion design

Cruella

Cyrano

Sand dunes

nightmare alley

West side story

Best audio editing

-Belfast

Sand dunes

No time to die

dog power

West side story

Best soundtrack

-do not search

Sand dunes

Charm

Parallel mothers

dog power

Best Adapted Screenplay

koda

driving my car

Sand dunes

the missing daughter

dog power

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast

do not search

King Richard

Licorice pizza

The worst person in the world

Best Animated Movie

Charm

Luca

escape from

Mitchells vs. god

Raya and the last dragon

Best original song

– “Be Alive” by King Richard

– “Two little caterpillars” by Charm

– “Down to Joy” by Belfast

– “No Time to Die” by No time to die

– “In some way you do”, by Four good days

Best Animated Short Film

art affairs

Monster

boxballet

Robin Robin

windshield wiper

Best short film

Alaa Kacho – Take and Run

dress

long farewell

in my mind

Please Wait

best photography

Sand dunes

nightmare alley

dog power

The tragedy of Macbeth

West side story

Best Documentary

Boarding

Attica

escape from

summer of the soul

riding with fire

Best Documentary Short Film

audible

lead me home

basketball queen

Three songs by Benazir

When we were bullies

best montage

do not search

Sand dunes

King Richard

dog power

Tick, tick… Boom!

Best International Film

driving my car

escape from

God’s hand

Lunana: Thor Yak in class

The worst person in the world

Best hair and makeup

Coming 2 America

cruel

Sand dunes

Tami Faye’s eyes

Gucci House

Best Production Design

Sand dunes

nightmare alley

dog power

The tragedy of Macbeth

West side story

Better visual effects

Sand dunes

Free purchase

No time to die

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: There is no room for home

