Full list by category

These are the nominees for the Oscars 2022 6:48

(CNN Spanish) – On February 8, 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced all candidates for the 94th edition of Oscar Awards.

Some of the films that exclusively hit theaters during the pandemic have received very few Academy Award nominations. dog powerstarring Benedict Cumberbatch, tops the list with 12 nominations.

Actress Ariana Debus, who plays Anita in the updated version of West side storyShe received a supporting actress nomination for the 2022 Academy Awards.

DeBose, who had already won a Golden Globe for the character, took on the role from Rita Moreno in the original 1961 version of the film. Born in Puerto Rico, Moreno won an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in 1962, becoming the first Latina to win an Academy Award. Moreno also appeared in Spielberg’s version of the film as Valentina.

If DeBose wins, she and Moreno will join a small group of actor-actress pairs who won the award for playing the same character.

This is the full list of candidates:

the best movie

-Belfast

–koda

–do not search

–driving my car

–Sand dunes

–King Richard

–Licorice pizza

–nightmare alley

–dog power

–West side story

best director

– Kenneth Branagh Belfast

Ryūsuke Hamaguchi driving my car

– Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice pizza

– Jane Campion, dog power

– Steven Spielberg West side story

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain Tami Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman the missing daughter

– Penelope Cruz Parallel mothers

-Nicole Kidman, Being Ricardos

– Kristen Stewart , Spencer

best actor

– Javier Bardem, Being Ricardos

– Benedict Cumberbatch dog power

– Andrew Garfield, Tick, tick… Boom!

will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Jesse Buckley the missing daughter

Ariana Debus West side story

– Judi Dench, Belfast

-Kirsten Dunst dog power

-AunJanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

–Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

– Troy Kotsur koda

– Jesse Plemons dog power

– J.K. Simmons, Being Ricardos

– Cody Smit McPhee, dog power

best fashion design

Cruella

–Cyrano

–Sand dunes

–nightmare alley

–West side story

Best audio editing

-Belfast

–Sand dunes

–No time to die

–dog power

–West side story

Best soundtrack

-do not search

–Sand dunes

–Charm

–Parallel mothers

–dog power

Best Adapted Screenplay

–koda

–driving my car

–Sand dunes

–the missing daughter

–dog power

Best Original Screenplay

–Belfast

–do not search

–King Richard

–Licorice pizza

–The worst person in the world

Best Animated Movie

–Charm

–Luca

–escape from

–Mitchells vs. god

–Raya and the last dragon

Best original song

– “Be Alive” by King Richard

– “Two little caterpillars” by Charm

– “Down to Joy” by Belfast

– “No Time to Die” by No time to die

– “In some way you do”, by Four good days

Best Animated Short Film

–art affairs

–Monster

–boxballet

–Robin Robin

–windshield wiper

Best short film

–Alaa Kacho – Take and Run

–dress

–long farewell

–in my mind

–Please Wait

best photography

–Sand dunes

–nightmare alley

–dog power

–The tragedy of Macbeth

–West side story

Best Documentary

–Boarding

–Attica

–escape from

–summer of the soul

–riding with fire

Best Documentary Short Film

–audible

–lead me home

–basketball queen

–Three songs by Benazir

–When we were bullies

best montage

–do not search

–Sand dunes

–King Richard

–dog power

–Tick, tick… Boom!

Best International Film

–driving my car

–escape from

–God’s hand

–Lunana: Thor Yak in class

–The worst person in the world

Best hair and makeup

–Coming 2 America

–cruel

–Sand dunes

–Tami Faye’s eyes

–Gucci House

Best Production Design

–Sand dunes

–nightmare alley

–dog power

–The tragedy of Macbeth

–West side story

Better visual effects

–Sand dunes

–Free purchase

–No time to die

–Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

–Spider-Man: There is no room for home