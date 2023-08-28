Carlos Correa decided to play Texas against Minnesota after 13 innings

After 13 innings, in which the Texas Rangers and Minnesota teams sought to win the fourth game of the series, an unexpected end dominated the game, with the leading role of Puerto Rican Carlos Correa.

Correa started the final season at second base, due to MLB's tiebreaker rule, after being last out in the previous inning.

For Texas, Jonathan Hernandez replaced Brock Burke, taking charge of keeping the game tied at six runs. The right-hander got off to a good start and retired the first two batters he faced.

After that, he lost control of his quick throws and gave up three consecutive runs, the last of which was Michael Taylor with the bases loaded to allow Carlos Correa to score.

In a game that showed the power of both offensive formations, the deciding run came without the batters touching the ball.

The match was tied from the start. In the first half of the challenge, Texas was dominated on a home run by rookie Julio Pablo Martínez and a grand slam by Jonah Hime.

Meanwhile, in the finale of the sixth, Minnesota responded with another grand slam, out-bat Royce Lewis and close to the scoreboard to 5 by 4, a score that stayed until the ninth, as Aroldis Champagne backed up a tying score.

Both representatives passed the log in the 12th inning to maintain par on the board and extend the showdown for another episode.

Carlos Correa scored the decisive goal for Minnesota

Carlos Correa was undisputedly unachieved in fencing, but he did get two free passes and scored two important goals for Minnesota.





