August 28, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Minnesota made an unusual decision with Carlos Correa

Minnesota made an unusual decision with Carlos Correa

Cassandra Curtis August 27, 2023 2 min read

The Puerto Rican Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa, despite showing some blips in recent games, didn’t have his best season in the major leagues in 2023.

The Twins remain firmly in first place in the American League Central (67-63), but let’s not be fooled, this group is the weakest in all of Major League Baseball, in fact, just to name Boston
The Red Sox, fourth in the Eastern Conference of the same league, have a better record than the Puerto Rican team (69-61).advertisements

Let’s talk about Carlos Correa. in the last 28 calendar days, The short stop He has an offensive streak of .224/.326/.747 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and 10 home runs, which is pretty low for someone destined to be the face of a franchise who signed a $200 million deal this season.low 2023.

YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED: Puerto Rican Alert: Carlos Correa Reached 1,000 Points and Made MLB History

During the day this Sunday, August 27, Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, hosts the Texas Rangers for the fourth and final time. The record so far for the home team is 2-1, so today’s commitment is vital to the aspirations of both, the first taking the series and the second at least looking. about him “councils”.

In search of the long-awaited victory, head coach Rocco Baldelli made the decision to put Carlos Correa at number four in the batting order. This is somewhat unusual because in 116 matches this season, in just 15 of them, the Puerto Rican has emerged as the most responsible in the squad.

See also  Real Spain will not be able to use Morazán Stadium in the Grand Final

After those 15 games, Minnesota hit No. 4 .259/.365/.884, hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

What channel is broadcasting the Dallas vs Austin game on TV today? nanda net | uses

August 27, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Téoscar gives two HRs, including a Grand Slam, as Seattle KC crushes

August 27, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Chico Perez thinks the qualifying tactic was wrong

August 26, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

The icons of these apps keep secrets

August 27, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Latest in his career – NBC Miami (51)

August 27, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Tropical Storm Italia could become a hurricane – NBC Miami (51)

August 27, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

Fed’s Mester Expects Another Rate Hike, Says Cuts Have to Wait By Reuters

August 27, 2023 Zera Pearson