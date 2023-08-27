Minnesota made an unusual decision with Carlos Correa

The Puerto Rican Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa, despite showing some blips in recent games, didn’t have his best season in the major leagues in 2023.

The Twins remain firmly in first place in the American League Central (67-63), but let’s not be fooled, this group is the weakest in all of Major League Baseball, in fact, just to name Boston

The Red Sox, fourth in the Eastern Conference of the same league, have a better record than the Puerto Rican team (69-61).advertisements

Let’s talk about Carlos Correa. in the last 28 calendar days, The short stop He has an offensive streak of .224/.326/.747 with four home runs, 12 RBIs and 10 home runs, which is pretty low for someone destined to be the face of a franchise who signed a $200 million deal this season.low 2023.

YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED: Puerto Rican Alert: Carlos Correa Reached 1,000 Points and Made MLB History

During the day this Sunday, August 27, Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, hosts the Texas Rangers for the fourth and final time. The record so far for the home team is 2-1, so today’s commitment is vital to the aspirations of both, the first taking the series and the second at least looking. about him “councils”.

In search of the long-awaited victory, head coach Rocco Baldelli made the decision to put Carlos Correa at number four in the batting order. This is somewhat unusual because in 116 matches this season, in just 15 of them, the Puerto Rican has emerged as the most responsible in the squad.

After those 15 games, Minnesota hit No. 4 .259/.365/.884, hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs.