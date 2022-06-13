Carina Neves Serrano wins recount of the vote for Mayor of Aguas Buenas

He finished counting the votes in the special elections to choose the mayor of Aguas Buenas, Karina Neves Cyrano He won by 51 votes to Carlos “Junior” Apontewho was mayor of that city in the ’90s.

While Julius Jijel He secured his victory as the new mayor of Humacao with 1,827 votes. Yesterday, at the close of the special election, Jijel received 1,814 votes.

A special election was held on Sunday to fill vacancies for mayors facing federal corruption charges. After the election, Jaegel and Nevis Serrano should begin taking courses on ethics and comptroller required by electoral law to be subsequently approved by the State Elections Commission (CEE).

“Now the candidates have to take the financial controller course next Wednesday and submit the financial statements documents”said the alternate delegate of the New Progressive Party, Vanessa Santo Domingo.

Six candidates are running for the new mayor of Humacao.

At 9:00 am, the President and Alternate President of Central and Eastern Europe, Francisco Rosado and Jessica Padilla, respectively, announced the opening of elections in Humacao and Aguas Buenas.

For the elections, 32 schools and 26 units were opened.

One of these colleges is for manually added electors.

Candidate Julio Gaigel cast his vote at Lydia Fayol School in Scarano.

Alejandro Martinez is one of the favorites in the race. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

El Nuevo Día has learned that the two favorites among the Humacaeños are Alejandro Martinez and Julio Gijel. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Julio Gaigel was with his family at the time of the vote. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

The special election comes on the heels of the federal arrest of Reinaldo "Rey" Vargas for corruption.

Prior to this election, the inmates who requested it had voted. About 30 petitioned, but only 28 voted.

Candidate Julio Gaigel. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)

Voting ends at 3:00 PM

Nevis Serrano won yesterday, at the conclusion of the special elections, by 58 votes. Since the difference in votes between her and Aponte was less than 100 votes, a recount was conducted and was conducted today, Monday, at the Central and Eastern European Operations Center.

The political leader had the support of Governor Pedro Pierluisi, which caused alarm and was the topic of conversation on Sunday among voters who arrived at the five polling stations in Aguas Buenas.

The special election was necessary after former mayor Javier Garcia was forced to resign after being accused in the federal sphere of a corruption scheme in awarding contracts for solid waste collection. As part of this fraud scheme, his predecessor, the People’s Democratic Party (PPD), Luis Arroyo-Chekes, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 24 months in prison and two years on probation.

In Humacao, former mayor Reinaldo “Ray” Neves is also facing federal corruption charges.

Federal authorities have arrested about five mayors in recent months.

1. Last December, the former Mayor of Catania, Felix “Cano” Delgado, pleaded guilty to a federally funded bribery scheme.

According to the indictment, Delgado Montalvo knowingly and willfully conspired with a person identified as Person A to solicit, demand, accept, and agree to things of value for his own benefit. (first hour)

2. In December 2021, the former mayor of Guaynabo, Angel Pérez Otero, was also arrested.

A federal grand jury has indicted Perez Otero on three counts of conspiracy to commit bribery and illegal kickbacks with federal funds and aiding and aiding in the commission of the crime of bribery and extortion under the color of authority.

3- Last April, the mayor of Guayama, Eduardo Cintron Suárez, submitted his resignation as mayor of the municipality after pleading guilty to a bribery scheme in San Juan Federal Court.

According to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, during his tenure as mayor, Cintron Suarez, between 2013 and 2021, maintained a “conspiracy to accept something of value” to be “influenced” to carry out a “business deal worth more than $5,000.”, which is a violation of laws federation.

4. The mayor of Aguas Buenas, Javier García Pérez was arrested on May 5, 2021 on charges of apparent public corruption.

Federal authorities arrested the mayor of Humacao, Reinaldo Vargas, on May 5, 2021 on charges of apparent public corruption. (Facebook)

In the special elections, in addition to Neves Serrano and Abonte, Miguel Rodriguez, Rosa Vasquez and Efrain Ocasio participated.

While the other candidates in Humacao were Alejandro Martinez, Jose A. Lopez Perdomo, Jose Miguel de Jesus, Nestor O. Torres Zinques and Adalberto Lopez Torres.