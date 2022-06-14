Rodolfo Hernandez after an interview with the CEO of Torre.co

Torre.co CEO Alexander Torrenegra interviewed presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez in order to learn about his proposals, and share them with his followers, who also participated by asking several questions.

“Live with @ingrodolfohdez, one of the candidates for president of Colombia. My goal is to talk and know your proposals so that Colombians know who to vote for. I look forward to chatting with both, starting with Rodolfo,” he wrote on his Twitter account. Twitter Torinegra.

In the virtual interview, which was joined by more than 8000 people in Instagram, Others on Twitter and YouTube, adding more than 100,000 viewers, the candidate talked about digitization in Colombia and How do you implement an internet connection program for people who still don’t have it?.

Internet access for all of Colombia

The candidate spoke of prioritizing access to the Internet for communities that do not have it, so that it becomes a right to “digitize” the country. For this, he explained that it is necessary to evaluate the cost of implementing this initiative, and if this is the case, finance it with global companies, because “we pay in advance that is never reversed”, and in this way he talked about research in relation to the forms of contract under which he works.

He also emphasized the quality of the internet that the country needs to facilitate remote work that has adapted to society after the arrival of COVID-19.

To the above and between laughter, the candidate told Torre.co CEO: “You will become an ambassador for software In Colombia “,” to design the ‘digitalization’ of the country.

Women in Technology Programs

On the other hand, the interviewer spoke about the low percentage of women immersed in studies software technology, The candidate spoke to him that he would look for why women are not interested in this field which is gaining strength all over the world He will help her train her.

For the above, Hernandez spoke of the costs it takes for the science and development program in the national budget to emerge globally as one of the best countries, referring to the fact that “innovation and development politicians” assume “other politicians do not know of that (…) money becomes bureaucratic and the result is what I just said, ‘that is, Colombia is last on the list on this issue.

Entrepreneurship to “Stay” in Colombia

Torrenegra talked about the taxes tech startups must pay and how this could come as a relief depending on which presidential candidate wins the second round. Meanwhile, the candidate Anti-Corruption Rulers Association He pointed out that the impact of this program on the national budget must be analyzed and how it will help these small companies “so that they do not die on the path of growth”, which, according to Torinegra, arises as an escape from unemployment. in Colombia.

Additionally, he talked about the 4 x 1000 tax, which Hernandez referred to:

“You cannot remove taxes without stating what it is replacing,” the candidate explained that he would replace the value-added tax with a consumption tax that has a “maximum 10%” payment and thus the removal of 4×1000 “affecting the poor and the rich,” accurate.

What did they not ask Rodolfo Hernandez?

Faced with this question, the presidential candidate indicated that no one asked him about the financial catastrophe that “politicians are leaving behind” in the country, and, according to him, offered his political party a different offer: “Do not steal, do not betray, do not lie …”, supported by Six million Colombians voted in the last elections.

Finally, Hernandez said: “We are ready and ready to breastfeed (…) every day… I will hold an informational press conference on various topics… where I will invite 200 journalists and 100 citizens, first to register”, to announce his daily schedule And how he implements the programs in his government, if he is to be elected as the next president of Colombia.

Rodolfo Hernandez concluded his speech by saying: “No one knows the dagger with a black glove that they put in their heart (…) with an international debt that cannot be completely repaid …”, “They killed Colombia, we are dying … The task is to revive this”, he emphasized.