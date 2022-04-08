Canso Deri: This is the Spanish actress from Madre | Ann Turkey | Turkish series | Fame

Kansu Dairy One of the most prolific characters In Turkish television, in addition to one of her most famous works in productions such as “Mother” (“Ann” in her native language), “Syla”, “Ezel” and most recently “Unfaithful” (“Sadakatsiz”). Undoubtedly the actress He won everyone’s love Turkish drama fans, and she responded in the best way: Show it You can speak the same language.

The 41-year-old actress He is a well-known face in different regions of the world, including Spain, the country to which he traveled at the beginning of March 2022 and in which his latest work (“Unfaithful”) is successfully broadcast. Cansu Dete participated in the important award ceremony in the Iberian country, and Silver tires 2021where he had the opportunity Award for Best TV Actress Najwa Al-Nimri for “The Paper House”. But not only that, he also had the luxury of showing that he spoke Spanish.

It is worth noting that the dubbing Chilean actress Cecilia Valenzuela is responsible for the film Zainab’s voiceCansu Dere character in “Pain“, although he also had the opportunity to translate his other TV works into Spanish, such as “Sila” and “Ezel”. But how is the Spanish Turkish actress?

Turkish actress Kansu Dere starred at the 2021 Photogrammas Awards and was surrounded by world-famous stars (Image: Photogrammas)

What does CANSU DERE’S Spanish look like?

During the ceremony, the actress was invited to present one of the awards tonight, namely the award for Best TV Actress. In his presentation to the Spanish audience, Derry made an effort to speak Spanish When introducing candidates and announcing the winner, although he does not speak the language, he can be understood very well.

The translator shared a series of photos on her Instagram account about the moment she lived in the Iberian country; In addition to this, he also posted an excerpt from his participation in the party. “I am so happy to be here”Cansu said. Through your social network.

Likewise, Cansu Dete took advantage of his visit to Spain to meet his fans and thank them for all the love they gave his work. “I love you more“In a photo, she was seen with her followers.

How did Canso manage to spend it in Spain?

The Turkish actress spoke in Spanish And when she took the stage for the 73rd edition, she was applauded. The star can not hide the emotion. In addition, Derry had a great time on the night of the event and took pictures with some of the actors from “La casa de papel”, such as Alvaro Morte and Alba Flores. He was also surrounded by world-famous artists Javier Badem, Penelope Cruz and Pedro Almodóvar, who received awards at the ceremony in Madrid.

The Actress Pictures It was posted on the Silver Frames Instagram account, where the followers of the interpreter spared no praise. “We are very happy that you invited Cansu Dere to the award ceremony, although she did not receive it, at least she was invited and lit up with her amazing beauty!”says one of the followers.

Kansu Diri with Najwa Al-Nimri at the 2021 Photogrammas Awards (Photo: Photograms)

Canso Deri with Alvaro Morte and Alba Flores at the 2021 Photogrammas Awards (Photo: Photograms)

Turkish actress Kansu Dere starred at the 2021 Photogrammas Awards (Image: Photograms)

Who could be there?

Kansu Dairy She was born in Ankara on October 14, 1980, so in 2021, the Turkish actress He will be 41 years old. At first, he planned his career to be different because he studied Archeology at Istanbul University. He studied for two years, and in 2004 his life radically changed.

In this way, Derry planned to study and become an archaeologist until the modeling agency invited her to participate in Miss Turkey, In 2000, he came in third place among the finalists. He started working in important companies but performance Another opportunity he didn’t miss was 2004.

His career was shaped by television production.Pain“,”Ezel“,”sila“,”Alacakaranlik“,”yangini nut“,”Farhat Elie Sirin‘, among others. In 2018, he received an award from Yildiz Technical University Best Actress for her work inSahsiyetWhere, now, thanks to his interpretation of Season 1 of “Unfaithful”in the same category during 2021.

It could be Derry and his journey through a beauty contest

face in turkey Kansu Dairy He is well known, but not specifically for his participation in the Ottoman production, but much earlier, where he was Miss.

