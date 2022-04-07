Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about slapping Will Smith

It’s been nearly 11 days since the last Academy Awards release, a day when spectators from around the world saw a lively reaction to actor Will Smith, when he came up on stage to slap Chris Rock, when he mocked Jada Pinkett SmithThe wife of the aforementioned actor.

Since then, the Motion Picture Academy has spoken up, Smith has ditched the Academy Awards, two of his films have been cancelled, and Chris Rock has doubled sales of his show.

Now, “Breaking the Silence” Jada, after making some statements at the gate us weekly This Wednesday, he affirmed the following:

I am not one of those women who needs protection. He didn’t need to do what he did, I don’t need protection. I am not a shy woman, I am a strong woman, a stubborn woman who can fight her own battles, but I will be by her side.

Likewise, the news of Will entering a rehab clinic of his own volition was announced, with a Hollywood source telling The Sun that the 53-year-old had been accepted to start “receiving help with stress” following the controversy. in awards.

“Will Smith has been deeply affected by what happened,” the outlet said. “He will be receiving help at this rehabilitation clinic to deal with the stress and anxiety caused by the 2022 Oscars.”

Pugh Smith also said she wishes things weren’t “physical,” but said she’s not mad at her husband.

“It was in the heat of the moment and he was the one who overreacted,” he said.

Jada Pinkett’s statements were provided through her representative.