December 25, 2022

Buses of migrants arrive in front of Kamala Harris’ house before Christmas

December 25, 2022
(CNN) — Many buses are full Immigrants They were dropped off in front of the Washington home of Vice President Kamala Harris on Christmas Eve, with temperatures of minus 7 degrees Celsius on Saturday night.

The first two buses were taken to local shelters, a government official said. More buses arrived in front of the Vice President’s residence on Saturday night. A CNN crew saw migrants, some wearing only T-shirts, being dropped off in freezing weather. They were given blankets and put on another bus to a local church.

Amy Fischer, a volunteer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network, a group that has received migrants sent to Washington since the spring, said the organization is ready for the arrival. A large number of migrants have been arriving in the city every week since April.

Migrants from Central and South America wait near the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris after being dropped off in Washington on September 15, 2022. Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“The Washington community has welcomed the buses from Texas every time since April,” he said. “Christmas Eve and freezing weather are no different. We always welcome people here with open arms.

It’s not known who is responsible for sending the migrants to the Naval Observatory, although CNN reported earlier this year that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had sent buses carrying migrants north. Outside the Harris home.

Abbott is one of at least three Republican governors credited with busing or flying migrants north this year in protest of the Joe Biden administration’s immigration policies. He had earlier confirmed in September that his government had sent buses to Haris’ residence. At the moment.

