May 30, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Billie Eilish responds to criticism for her choice of more feminine clothes

Lane Skeldon May 30, 2023 2 min read

(CNN) – Billie Eilish faces critics who seem to have a problem with the way her style has evolved over the years.

The 21-year-old Grammy winner posted a series of photos to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, writing, “I spent the first five years of my career being totally dumb for being masculine and dressing like I did and I constantly told him I’d be sexier if I acted like a woman.”

“Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear something feminine or remotely form-fitting, I’ve changed and sold,” the caption continues on a photo of her. And “what happened to her” omg ain’t the same billie it’s the same as “blah blah blah”.

Billie Eilish arrives at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1.

And Eilish went on to call him “real idiots” and “bozos”. He added, “Let the woman be there!”

Eilish followed up with more posts.

“Fun fact: Did you know women are multi-talented!!!! Believe it or not, women can take care of so many things,” she wrote.

She added, “Also, that femininity is not synonymous with weakness?!!!!!!! Crazy, right? Who would have said it.” “And also completely inaudible and crazy wanting to express yourself differently at different times.”

Eilish told Elle magazine in 2021 that she lost 100,000 followers on social media after sharing a different look.

“People cling to these memories and they have an attachment,” he told the newspaper. “But it’s very inhumane.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Jennifer Lopez breaks the Internet with a photo in a bathing suit

May 30, 2023 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Goku and Bills star in a brutal fight in the UFC version and cause a stir

May 29, 2023 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

These are the healthiest signs of the zodiac; They can’t stand dirt

May 29, 2023 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

3 min read

iPhone location fails? do this

May 30, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. has apologized to his father with an emotional message

May 30, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Authorities investigate shooting at Hollywood Beach – NBC Miami (51)

May 30, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

What happens if I mix premium gas and magna in my car? we tell you

May 30, 2023 Zera Pearson