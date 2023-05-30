Billie Eilish responds to criticism for her choice of more feminine clothes

(CNN) – Billie Eilish faces critics who seem to have a problem with the way her style has evolved over the years.

The 21-year-old Grammy winner posted a series of photos to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, writing, “I spent the first five years of my career being totally dumb for being masculine and dressing like I did and I constantly told him I’d be sexier if I acted like a woman.”

“Now when I feel comfortable enough to wear something feminine or remotely form-fitting, I’ve changed and sold,” the caption continues on a photo of her. And “what happened to her” omg ain’t the same billie it’s the same as “blah blah blah”.

And Eilish went on to call him “real idiots” and “bozos”. He added, “Let the woman be there!”

Eilish followed up with more posts.

“Fun fact: Did you know women are multi-talented!!!! Believe it or not, women can take care of so many things,” she wrote.

She added, “Also, that femininity is not synonymous with weakness?!!!!!!! Crazy, right? Who would have said it.” “And also completely inaudible and crazy wanting to express yourself differently at different times.”

Eilish told Elle magazine in 2021 that she lost 100,000 followers on social media after sharing a different look.

“People cling to these memories and they have an attachment,” he told the newspaper. “But it’s very inhumane.”