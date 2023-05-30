Alejandro Sanz thanks expressions of affection after emotional crisis

Madrid.– Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz announced, on Tuesday, on his Twitter account that although “the light is not over yet”, he seems to be better and takes the opportunity to thank the expressions of affection he received after informing him that he was not feeling well.

“I had a strong outbreak this weekend, and even though the light isn’t over yet, it looks like a firefly has woken up in my chest. I don’t want to put the tour on hold,” the artist wrote.

These words of the singer came a few days ago, and by the same means, he admitted that he did not He was healthy.

Sanz, one of the most popular international singers in Spain and well known in Latin America, has no intention of suspending the “Sanz en vivo” tour, for which he has more than sixty dates in 2023.

The tour includes countries such as Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay, only to return to Spain in the summer.

“I don’t want to put the tour on hold because I believe that with the right help and a little bit of understanding and support in shows, we’ll get it done. I also think locking myself up is not a good idea,” he notes in his writing.

“Thank you for the warmth. Let’s go tomorrow. The sun is on its way.”

On May 27th singer He made it clear that his mental state was not what it had always been. “I’m not okay. I don’t know if it helps, but I want to say it. I’m sad and tired (…) sometimes I don’t even want to be”, who showed a mental health problem he’s trying to recover from.