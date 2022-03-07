Big Ben alternative? Pittsburgh Steelers trade Aaron Rodgers to leave Packers

Rumors swirled that the Pittsburgh Steelers could tempt Aaron Rodgers to trade to leave the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL season.

low season novel NFL 2022 A new chapter begins to worry fans Green Bay Packers. When it seemed Aaron Rodgers He was getting close to continuing as a packer, a strong rumor surfaced about him Three teams can be tempted to change organizations.

At Rodgers’ table there will be a proposal from the Packers to do so The highest paid midfielder in NFL For three or four years, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Do you accept it? Now, Aaron is hesitant and Pittsburgh Steelers appears on the horizon.

In the NFL world, the good relationship and admiration they have is no secret Mike Tomlin, Steelers coach, and Aaron Rodgersso the Packers quarterback would have more than clear consent to be a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger.

best offer Pittsburgh Steelers It could be done to sign Rodgers according to CBS Sports (Sports) that would bring the benefit that the Green Bay Packers would trade the 38-year-old quarterback for Three future promises to the NFL. Prospects will come out of The first round of the draft. Do they agree to let Aaron go?

