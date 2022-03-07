Cuban sports champion Fernando Jorge “Sahara” in Mexico becomes an outcast

Fernando Dayan Jorge Enriquez, the first Olympic gold medalist in rowing for Cuba just seven months ago, left the Cuban delegation on Sunday when he was training in Mexico. The news was confirmed by the National Rowing Committee in a statement describing the athlete’s departure as a “serious lack of discipline that destroys years of intense work.”

Jorge Enriquez goes from being a great Cuban rowing promise to an outcast in the eyes of sporting authorities who accuse him of “turning his back on a commitment to achieving new results for his sport and his people”.

This summer, the man from Cienfuegos was praised after his achievement First gold medal For Cuba in the C2 1000m test with his partner Serge Torres. “They made history and embraced the flag,” said the official press after the duo’s victory in Tokyo 2020.

Now, the committee must adapt to the new situation, as the athlete was available for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028. “Work will continue in search of new athletes to replace them and expand the results of the sport. Which saw its best season in history in 2021,” according to Official note.

Jorge Enriquez, 23, also competed in the 2019 Pan American Games, where he won two medals, and at the World Boating Championships between 2017 and 2021, where he won six medals.

January this year was one of the beneficiaries with high-end vehicle After the “Agreement of the Cabinet Executive Committee” according to which it was decided to assign a car to “sports personalities with a proven track record”, among them the Tokyo champions.

His colleague Torres said at the time: “Appreciating this gesture, which has become a reality in the midst of the difficult circumstances of the country, means acknowledging once again the priority given to a sport that owes everything to the revolution and its unbeaten leader in. Fidel Castro Ruz.”

