Biden accuses government of extraditing to Cuban island accused of robbery in Florida

Although experts in immigration affairs assured that Cubans with I-220 A, parole or bond are not at risk of deportation to the island, “the case of someone who was deported despite parole recently emerged. Order”.

This is Ernesto Pedroso Martínez, one of the Cubans returned this week by the U.S. It is not clear how he was deported to Havana despite having an I-220A.

“They gave me an I-220A, I entered twice, they gave me an I-220A twice, and now they brought me here for a simple stupidity, they deported me for fun.” said Journalist Javier Díaz shared firsthand.

However, the “stupidity” it was withdrawn from was not. The media recalled that Pedroso Martinez was among those arrested in October 2022 for allegedly robbing hurricane victims in Fort Myers. Kubitanov.

A note from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office attests to this: “Ernesto Pedroso Martinez (08/01/1988) and Noel Morales (02/02/1968) drove from Homestead to Fort Myers claiming they were going to help clean up after the hurricane. . . However, they were at a local business. The front was seen stealing items and loading them onto a trailer.

I-220A Cubans in exile

Despite the crime, Cubans do not understand why he was extradited to Cuba and blames the Biden government.

“I don’t know why America has ignored me after making so many sacrifices. Many people who commit crimes are released on the streets (…) Someone who does nothing, I had a problem for the first time, look, they brought me to Cuba. “I don’t know what’s going on in America with the Biden administration,” he said.

The truth is that to this day, most lawyers who specialize in immigration matters agree that the Cubans were emancipated Form I-220A (Parole Order) No risk of return to the island. However, there is a criminal record in this case.