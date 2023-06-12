Between 31 and 61 days of waiting

At the end of May of this year, the authorities and managers of the agencies managing the delivery of international parcels sent to Cuba provided an assessment of how these parcels have been delivered to the islanders so far. Some entities such as Correos de Cuba or Aerovaradero have specified their waiting time to be between 31 and 61 days.

As of the beginning of this month, these entities have received a total of 160,552 international packages, largely from Correos de Cuba and Palco, as well as Aerovaradero, as well as shipping company (Transcargo). According to these entities, of this amount, more than 153,000 are already in the hands of its recipients.

There is still a debt of more than 900 packages, which exceed the 30 days set for distribution and are intended for more than 400 people. They refer to “various causes”, not in detail.

also has been informed that although the number of packages has decreased in some entities such as Correos, the quantities remain constant on an overall level. Especially after increasing the packages from 1.5 kilograms to 3 kilograms today. What they did as a decrease was the “level of customer dissatisfaction”.

Package delivery in Cuba in 2023

Mayelín Gotera López, General Manager of Aerovaradero SA, indicated that about 504 packages are counted in its warehouses, which accumulate Between 31 and 61 days of stay, which is operated by Jose Marti International in Havana. Gotera has expanded that it is seeking alternatives with private carriers to improve delivery times.

From Correos de Cuba they indicated that they handle a similar number of parcels as Aerovaradero, and as of the beginning of June they have accumulated 23,944 parcels. He noted that some of the provinces were the most late in deliveries: Holguín, Las Tunas, Sancti Spiritos and Ciego de Avila.