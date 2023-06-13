June 13, 2023

Is it true that heat increases my car’s gas mileage?

Zera Pearson June 13, 2023 2 min read

Although it does not seem, Hot weather can have a big impact on your gas mileage the cars. Here we tell you how environmental factors can affect your car.

Does heat make the car consume more gas?

The ambient temperature can rise accelerated engine warm-up, resulting from it Need more energy.

Also, warm air generates less air resistance compared to cold air. AndthisAll factors contribute to an increase in fuel consumption.

Air Conditioning and Open Windows: Savior or Expendables?

the Passenger comfort on hot days It leads to the use of air conditioning or sliding windows. However, these actions may affect fuel saving.

Turn on the air conditioning is the most effective limit from saving fuel in hot weatherand its effect depends on various factors such as temperature, Sun moisture and intensity. Studies reveal that the combination of air conditioning and excessive heat can increase gasoline consumption by up to a 25 percent.

Recommendations for saving fuel in hot weather

to improve fuel saving On hot days, the following actions may be considered:

  1. Open windows at low speeds And use the air conditioner on the road.
  2. Avoid using conditioner too much and set the temperature to an appropriate level.
  3. Park in the shade Or use a cover to protect it from the sun and prevent overheating of the passenger compartment.
  4. before turning on the air conditioner, Drive with the windows open for a while to allow hot air to escape from the car’s interior, which helps it cool down more quickly when the air conditioning is activated.
  5. Turn on the air conditioner Once you start driving or after briefly ventilating the passenger compartment. Most air conditioning systems cool the vehicle more efficiently while it is in motion.
  6. For plug-in and plug-in hybrid vehiclesPre-cooling the cab while connected can help extend the vehicle’s range. In addition, using a moderate temperature in the air conditioner will reduce battery power consumption.
