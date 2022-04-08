Best medical schools in the whole world 2022

Harvard Medical School awarded the title “Best medical college in the world By 2022, according to the magazine Seaworld.

But what other medical schools were among the best in the world?

Faculty of medicine Johns Hopkins University It took an honorable second place, with New York University Grossman School of Medicine taking third place.

The 2022 rankings put the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine in fourth place. ahead of Columbia University’s Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons in fifth. While the Stanford University School of Medicine 6th place and David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California (DGSOM) Seven.

Overall, among the top 10 medical schools in the world for 2022, The eighth, ninth, and tenth positions are held by Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine. So are Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine.

Weill Cornell College of Medical Sciences has been ranked Center number 11followed by the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine (No. 13).

Meanwhile, Yale University School of Medicine has occupied Rank No. 14 In CEOWORLD magazine ranking of the best medical schools in the world for the year 2022.

Duke University School of Medicine ranked 15th, followed by Vanderbilt University School of Medicine (sixteen). University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine (seventeenth), Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai (18th). In addition, the University of Washington School of Medicine ranked 19th.

Among the top 100 medical schools in the world for 2022, The University of Michigan Ann Arbor School of Medicine ranked No. 20. It is worth noting that they ranked only fully accredited degree programs and institutions with the best reputation during the study period.

CEOWORLD is based on 7 key quality indicators, and the overall score (100%) is the sum of:

1) Academic reputation

2) Eligibility for admission

3) Specialization

4) Reputation and global influence

5) Tuition and annual fees

6) Search return

7) Student satisfaction

Why study in one of the best schools in the world?

There are many reasons why people choose to attend one Best medical colleges Study for a medical degree. These range from personal calls to calculated financial gains. Studying medicine in one of the best medical schools abroad is a great privilege.

However, we believe that ranking is a useful tool among many for evaluating the merits of a school’s degree program. But It should not be considered the first and only option It does not replace personal judgment or advice with education experts.

