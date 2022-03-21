Bella Hadid’s plastic surgery regrets

Bella Hadid He finally admitted he did it plastic surgery On the the nose. For many years, the model denied undergoing any kind of operation. He argued that puberty was the cause of his face transformation.

That’s why the April cover of Vogue reveals. Finally, the young woman admits that she underwent the surgery at a very young age and regrets having had surgery the nose At the age of 14.

“I wish I had kept my grandfather’s nose”, He told the magazine.

The criticism that Bella Hadid received because of the surgery

Now he is 25 years old, Bella Hadid She has been accused of taking pictures of Carla Bruni in a plastic surgeon’s office because of their similarities, but the model claims that it was the passage of time that changed her appearance.

“People think I totally messed up my face because of a picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m sure you don’t look like you did now when you were 13, right?”He told the magazine. “I’ve never used fillers before. Let’s put an end to it. I don’t have a problem with it, but it’s not for me.”

Bella Hadid He also denied raising his eyes, and confirmed that the trick of the tape to achieve that look is his secret.

“I’ve had Impostor Syndrome where people make me feel like I don’t deserve any of this.”joint. “People always have something to say, but what I have to say is that I have always been misunderstood in my field of work and by the people around me.”

It remains to be seen if her fans have believed her since then Bella Hadid And her mother, Yolanda Hadid, denied rumors plastic surgery through years.

“None of my kids have had fillers or Botox or put anything foreign on their bodies” Yolanda responded to a comment on Instagram in 2019.

Bella Hadid He has been encouraged to say on occasion that they have no problem undergoing x-ray analysis to prove that what he says is true. Making sure nothing is injected for his fear of making wrong decisions and disfiguring his face.

Now, the million dollar question is why we often wonder what people have done and what they haven’t done. If they don’t want to tell him and would rather keep it private, this is the way it should be.

What do you think of the surgery? Bella Hadid?