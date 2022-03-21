March 21, 2022

Bella Hadid's plastic surgery regrets

Lane Skeldon March 21, 2022

Bella Hadid He finally admitted he did it plastic surgery On the the nose. For many years, the model denied undergoing any kind of operation. He argued that puberty was the cause of his face transformation.

That’s why the April cover of Vogue reveals. Finally, the young woman admits that she underwent the surgery at a very young age and regrets having had surgery the nose At the age of 14.

