March 21, 2022

Coldplay Honduran singer received in Spanish during concert in Costa Rica

Lane Skeldon March 21, 2022 2 min read

San Jose, Costa Rica – ColdplayThe British band held a concert in San Jose, Costa Rica, where hundreds of Central Americans gathered to enjoy a night of classics.

The band kicked off their “Music of the Spheres” world tour in times of pandemic in Costa Rica this past Friday and Saturday, a stunning event that drew nearly 40,000 fans from neighboring countries.

During this meeting, Chris Martinsinger bad play, He took this opportunity to welcome his fans from different countries, including Honduras, and welcome them. The singer’s first words were “Welcome to all Costa Ricans, as well as to our friends from Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.”

The strange thing that caught the attention of many was that he did it in Spanish, something unexpected that caused laughter among the audience and the singer.

it was Chris Martin, John Buckland, Jay Berryman and Will Champion They began their repertoire with classic and modern productions at the National Stadium of Tico Country. They opened the party with Haier Power, one of their new releases.

Interesting: Angela Aguilar demands her dressing room at every prom

How was the concert?

The party started minutes before eight in the evening and lasted about two hours, full of surprises that made more than one cry. Chris Martin He dropped his jacket and put the Costa Rican flag around his waist as he sang.

When the group left the stage, people started screaming for another song and the band came out to sing Costa Rican patriotism, an unexpected act that unleashed emotions.

See also  WWE sent his belongings to Mickie James in a garbage bag after the shootout

Some of the hit songs were “The Adventure of a Lifetime”, “Paradise”, “The World” and “Al Asfar”.

+ “Batman” tops the box office

Chris Martin sings as the Costa Rican flag hangs from his waist.

(Photo: Coldplay Instagram)

