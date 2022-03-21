Coldplay Honduran singer received in Spanish during concert in Costa Rica

San Jose, Costa Rica – ColdplayThe British band held a concert in San Jose, Costa Rica, where hundreds of Central Americans gathered to enjoy a night of classics.

The band kicked off their “Music of the Spheres” world tour in times of pandemic in Costa Rica this past Friday and Saturday, a stunning event that drew nearly 40,000 fans from neighboring countries.

During this meeting, Chris Martinsinger bad play, He took this opportunity to welcome his fans from different countries, including Honduras, and welcome them. The singer’s first words were “Welcome to all Costa Ricans, as well as to our friends from Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.”

The strange thing that caught the attention of many was that he did it in Spanish, something unexpected that caused laughter among the audience and the singer.

it was Chris Martin, John Buckland, Jay Berryman and Will Champion They began their repertoire with classic and modern productions at the National Stadium of Tico Country. They opened the party with Haier Power, one of their new releases.

