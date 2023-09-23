Barcelona publishes the first details of Frenkie de Jong’s injury

The first tests conducted on Frenkie de Jong after Barcelona’s victory over Celta Vigo (3-2) confirmed that Injury to the distal tibiofibular syndrome of the right ankle. In principle, it is not known how long the Dutchman will be out, but rumors indicate that his return will have to wait between 5 and seven weeks, until November.

[𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗢 𝗠𝗘́𝗗𝗜𝗖𝗢] Tests carried out tonight revealed that first-team player De Jong has suffered a distal tibiofibular syndrome injury in his right ankle. It is low and its development will determine its availability. pic.twitter.com/56Q1SLRBvc – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) September 23, 2023

From this standpoint, the club will conduct further tests over the next few hours to determine the extent of the sprain that forced the Arkell player to request a substitution in the 35th minute. Frenkie was injured after a pass over Ivorian goalkeeper Jonathan Bamba, and although he tried to continue, the discomfort forced him to leave after 20 minutes. It is unfortunate work. The No. 21 has started all of Barcelona’s matches this season.

Xavi, worried about the bad appearance of Frenkie’s injury

In the press conference following the match, Xavi Hernandez admitted that although tests were needed to confirm the seriousness of the problem, the Dutchman’s injury appeared to be bad. “He is a very strong player and it is difficult for him to ask for a change. If he asks for it, there is something, but we hope it will be as minimal as possible.”“, commented Egarense. Gavi came on for De Jong before the end of the first half and ended up being key to the culé’s comeback.

This is Frenkie’s first injury since last March, when he missed a month due to a problem in his right knee. In total, Tulip missed nine games last season due to physical problems. If the worst-case scenario due to the ankle injury is confirmed, the midfielder could miss up to eight matches with Barcelona between the league and the Champions League, taking into account that in October there will be a new break for the national team.