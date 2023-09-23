September 24, 2023

Barcelona publishes the first details of Frenkie de Jong’s injury

Cassandra Curtis September 24, 2023 2 min read

The first tests conducted on Frenkie de Jong after Barcelona’s victory over Celta Vigo (3-2) confirmed that Injury to the distal tibiofibular syndrome of the right ankle. In principle, it is not known how long the Dutchman will be out, but rumors indicate that his return will have to wait between 5 and seven weeks, until November.

From this standpoint, the club will conduct further tests over the next few hours to determine the extent of the sprain that forced the Arkell player to request a substitution in the 35th minute. Frenkie was injured after a pass over Ivorian goalkeeper Jonathan Bamba, and although he tried to continue, the discomfort forced him to leave after 20 minutes. It is unfortunate work. The No. 21 has started all of Barcelona’s matches this season.

Xavi, worried about the bad appearance of Frenkie’s injury

In the press conference following the match, Xavi Hernandez admitted that although tests were needed to confirm the seriousness of the problem, the Dutchman’s injury appeared to be bad. “He is a very strong player and it is difficult for him to ask for a change. If he asks for it, there is something, but we hope it will be as minimal as possible.”“, commented Egarense. Gavi came on for De Jong before the end of the first half and ended up being key to the culé’s comeback.

This is Frenkie’s first injury since last March, when he missed a month due to a problem in his right knee. In total, Tulip missed nine games last season due to physical problems. If the worst-case scenario due to the ankle injury is confirmed, the midfielder could miss up to eight matches with Barcelona between the league and the Champions League, taking into account that in October there will be a new break for the national team.

