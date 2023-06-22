Bad Bunny talks about his relationship with Kendall Jenner – Metro Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican artist Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, appeared on the cover of the next issue of the famous magazine Rolling Stone.

The urban exponent opened up during the interview and talked about how protective he is of his personal life.

“I know something is going to come up. And I know that [la gente] I will say something that people know all about me, so what is left for me to protect? “My private life, my personal life,” said Bad Bunny.

The Puerto Rican is currently residing in Los Angeles, due to his alleged relationship with socialite and model Kendall Jenner.

When asked about his relationship with the model, the singer limited himself to answering: “This is the only answer. In the end, all I have is my privacy.

He said, “We are in the worst moment, the worst moment for the privacy of other human beings, not just for artists, but for human beings.” “Today, no one respects anyone’s privacy or life. There might be someone in line, I don’t know, wearing weird pants or something, and someone filming them.”

The cover of Rolling Stone magazine is dedicated to the future of music and in the interview Vegabagino also talks about what he still needs to do after years of a successful career where he broke down language barriers to bring Spanish-language music to all corners of the world. planet.

In the release images, Bad Bunny appears in several chains or “bling bling” as he is known in the urban genre with the iconic logos of legendary figures such as Daddy Yankee, Don Omar, Héctor ‘El Father’, Tego Calerón, Arcángel, Wisin & Yandel, among others . These are the strings that these mainstays of the urban genre used early in their career.

“These artists’ music was what I grew up with, and it was 2000s reggae that defined a generation and I grew up with it. Of all these artists I can say so many wonderful and positive things, and how this music affected me,” via Bad Bunny in an interview with Rolling Stone.

This isn’t the first time Bad Bunny has appeared on the cover of the prestigious magazine since he appeared on the cover in May 2020 wearing a mask in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent weeks, Bad Bunny has released the first single “Where She Goes” titled in English but entirely in Spanish which is already dominating the charts of streaming platforms and digital sales.

A few months ago, Bad Bunny also appeared in TIME magazine, its first cover entirely in Spanish. In the same way, although he said he was going to take a break, he appeared on important stages such as the Grammy Awards in English where he sang “Después de la Playa”. In addition, Puerto Rico comes from two successful presentations at the Coachella Festival.