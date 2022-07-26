July 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Bad Bunny sings at the top of the RBD theme in his lungs and Anahí . responds

Bad Bunny sings at the top of the RBD theme in his lungs and Anahí . responds

Lane Skeldon July 26, 2022 2 min read

In the 2000s, the band RBD appeared, a group that not only distinguished a generation, but also became an icon of music, so much so that their songs are still heard, and many of today’s greatest singers proclaimed themselves loyal followers.

At first it was Carol J, who at one of his concerts in Mexico invited Anahi to perform one of the band’s greatest songs, “Sálvame”; This moment became one of the most epic moments in music and fans of “Bichota” were grateful to watch it.

Tweet embed

Today I want to drink

♬ Original sound – Bad Bunny

Now, Bad Bunny himself has become a trend by sharing a video on his social networks of him singing the same song, but in a very strange way. Benito appears on the recording, in dark glasses and a black hat, very similar to the one used by exRBD in the music video; While singing part of the choir.

In a few hours, the singer’s clip exceeded 10 million views and, as expected, received hundreds of comments from users who not only praised him for showing fanaticism towards the extinct band; They also filled him with compliments because they emphasized that it showed that he knows how to sing and that he does it well.

Anahi responds to Benito

It didn’t take long for the Bad Bunny video to spread on the networks, making it reach the hands of Anahi, who was originally performing the said song, and through the same platform, the singer and actress not only interacted with Benito’s song, and also sent him a message: “You know Bad Bunny wrote, let’s go “pa’l mambo”.

@They are there Tweet embed ♬ original sound – Anahí

Save me was released in 2005 and was the third single from the album “Rebelde”, on which the group debuted; In addition, it was used to promote soap operas starring Anahi, Dulce Maria, Mate Perrone, Alfonso Herrera, Christopher Aukerman, and Christian Chavez and was later recorded in both Portuguese and English.

See also  How much money will Bad Bunny earn for his concerts in Mexico?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Anastasia Kvitko, Russian Kim Kardashian, poses with a slender thong that covers almost nothing of her butt

July 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

How Much Millionaire Does Tanya Rincon Earn On The Hoy Show?

July 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

5 photos that prove that Yailin La Más Viral has one of the most beautiful sisters

July 25, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

4 min read

How is a conceptual, solar, and self-driving car that truly showcases style and technology

July 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Bad Bunny sings at the top of the RBD theme in his lungs and Anahí . responds

July 26, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Finding former members of a group is the next new coming to WhatsApp

July 26, 2022 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

Robots and Artificial Intelligence as Accelerators for Advances in Regenerative Medicine | health

July 26, 2022 Zera Pearson