At what time, when and how you see

This was the first flight of Artemis, who returned to Earth on Sunday

(CNN Spanish) – historical mission Artemis I An uncrewed test flight around the Moon using the world’s most powerful operational rocket is coming to an end.

Orion, as NASA’s space capsule is called, will traverse the 384,400-kilometer (238,900-mile) gap that separates the Moon from Earth and is expected to plunge back into Earth’s atmosphere on December 11.

By the end of its journey, the pod Orion will have covered more than 2.1 million kilometers (1.3 million miles) in space.

But when and when will Artemis return to Earth?

The end of Artemis I’s mission

Artemis I’s Pacific Ocean entry, descent, and breakdown—at a site off the coast of Baja California, 300 nautical miles (555 kilometers) south of its originally planned location off the coast of San Diego, California—will begin at 11 a.m. ET on Dec. 11, with Expect a splash at 12:40 PM ET.

NASA says cold weather forecasts for the San Diego area forced them to move to an alternate location, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Guadalupe Island, Mexico.

The agency will share live perspectives as well as coverage in English and Spanish Before, during, and after the scattering of Artemis I on your website and on NASATV. It will begin broadcasting at 11 AM ET on December 11th.

The Artemis I mission will conclude with testing Orion’s ability to return to Earth safely, with the understanding that its return will be the fastest and hottest ever. The spaceship is on its way back to Earth.

Orion will enter Earth’s atmosphere traveling at 25,000 mph (40,000 km/h). According to NASAEarth’s atmosphere will slow the spacecraft to approximately 480 km/h (300 mph), a process that will heat its outer surface to more than 2,800 °C (5,000 °F), and test heat shield performance.

After the completion of the Artemis I mission, the space agency will select a crew for the Artemis II mission, which could take off in 2024. The goal of Artemis II is to send astronauts on a trajectory similar to Artemis I, around the Moon, but without landing on its surface.

This could pave the way for the Artemis III mission, which is being launched It is scheduled for 2025, in which a woman and a person of color are expected to land on the moon for the first time. It will also be the first human visit to the lunar surface in half a century.

What was Artemis’ first goal?

Artemis I mission It took off on November 16thWhen NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket launched its Orion capsule into space, cementing its position as the most powerful operational launch vehicle ever built. It launched on a mission that went past the moon and traveled 2.1 million kilometers over the course of 15 days, 10 hours and 53 minutes.

The Orion spacecraft has traveled farther than any spacecraft designed for humans, reaching 64,000 kilometers (40,000 miles) beyond the far side of the Moon, according to NASA.

While there were no humans on board, Orion carried 54.4 kilograms of memorabilia, including toys, Apollo 11 memorabilia, and three figurines. While Orion’s commander’s seat is occupied by Commander Moneken Campos, a proper dummy who can collect data on what the human crew might encounter in the future on a trip to the moon. The mannequin was wearing the new Orion Crew Survival System suit, designed for astronauts to wear during launch and back on upcoming missions. The suit has two radiation sensors.

This mission launched NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon and bring the first woman and first person of color to the surface of the moon by 2025. Also, over time, make way for human exploration of Mars. In addition, a series of science experiments were conducted, some of which were conducted when the rocket and spacecraft reached the launch pad.

