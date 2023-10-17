Apple will update iPhones in its stores without taking them out of the box, as if by magic

Apple has developed technology capable of updating its operating system automatically.

iPhone 15 in its original box

The world of technology sometimes contains amazing things that leave us amazed Like the evolution of emojis, the first time you touch a touch screen, using the mixed reality functions of Apple Vision Pro or the Dynamic Island mechanisms of the iPhone. Ultimately, that’s the beauty of technology, right? They surprise us while making our lives easier.

Well, today information has arrived at our offices regarding one of those technologies capable of leaving anyone open-mouthed. Apparently, Apple is working on a small device capable of automatically updating the software of its iPhone products by proximity. Without leaving their boxes! Let’s see what it consists of.

base of Wireless charging iPhone software update

One of the biggest inconveniences when purchasing a new iPhone is that, in most cases, After completing the configuration process, it is also time to update your software to the latest versionin this case iOS 17.

To avoid this – and to simplify the purchasing process in the Apple Store – the company worked to develop a base (similar to a charging base) capable of Update iPhone software without leaving the boxas Mark Gorman mentioned in Bloomberg.

How it works?

The process is simple: An Apple Store employee places the iPhone box on the software update panel, which turns the iPhone on and automatically turns the update on and off again.

It is not known exactly what the operating mechanisms of this strange device are. the report He did not clarify whether it was a technology based on AirDrop, Bluetooth, or wireless charging. But the truth is that it will work by simple proximity, as the base will not even have to touch the iPhone to update its software.

Undoubtedly, this is a very interesting technology that will allow consumers Get the latest software update available for your devices. In the case of the iPhone 15, it will already come with iOS 17.0.3 to solve overheating issues without leaving its box.

When will it be available in the Apple Store?

In theory, this revolutionary iPhone wireless software is updated It will be available only and exclusively to Apple Store employees. It doesn’t look like it will be a product that consumers can buy. Although it would be great for more than one of us!

It sounds like information taken from an April Fool’s Day news item, but the truth is that this technology already exists It could be ready to debut in the Apple Store by the end of this year 2023.

Moreover, although the news only refers to Apple’s iPhone, This technology can be transferred to other devices in the Apple catalog. With larger software update bases for iPads and even Mac computers, what do you think of this innovative Apple technology?