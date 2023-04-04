April 4, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Apple pays you for your old iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks

Roger Rehbein April 4, 2023 2 min read

Apple is willing to buy and pay you for iPhones, iPads, iWatches, MacBooks, and other devices you’ve already used. This is done through the company through its software Apple Trade In.

This is one way Apple can return devices for repair and resell or salvage parts, in addition to saving them from being thrown into landfills.

“It’s easy to trade in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase or get an Apple Gift Card that you can use anytime,” the company says on its website.

And If your devices don’t qualify for credit, Apple says it will recycle your products for free. “No matter the model or condition, we can turn it into something good for you and the planet,” the company adds.

Apple can give you up to $600 off an iPhone 13 Pro Max and $730 off a MacBook Pro.

There are two ways to trade devices. You can mail it back using a prepaid recovery kit that Apple will email you. Or, you can bring in your devices for a trade-in at an Apple Store.

Like other exchange programs, once your device has been evaluated, You’ll receive your credit as a gift card that you can use to purchase any Apple product.

Read on:
iPhone 15: These will be the possible launch dates as well as their pricing
iPhone 15: These will be the colors of Apple’s new cell phone
Apple Music Classic: What is this new app and when will it be available?
Meet the 21 new emoji you can use on your iPhone and other Apple devices
How to get free streaming services from Disney+, Paramount+, Netflix, and Apple TV

See also  The rocket that will hit the moon has been misidentified

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

NASA announces the astronauts who will take part in its historic mission to the moon

April 3, 2023 Roger Rehbein
2 min read

It is possible to change the color of the Apple Watch Ultra, but it won’t be cheap

April 3, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

WhatsApp Plus 2023: How to download the latest version of WhatsApp without ads and for free on your smartphone | Android installation steps | United States | USA | USA | Directions | uses

April 3, 2023 Roger Rehbein

You may have missed

2 min read

Apple pays you for your old iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks

April 4, 2023 Roger Rehbein
3 min read

Sanna Marin has suffered defeat in Finland: the conservatives are taking over the government, and the far right is growing

April 4, 2023 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Elon Musk loses top spot on Forbes’ annual billionaires list

April 4, 2023 Zera Pearson
2 min read

These are the luxuries that his palace possesses

April 4, 2023 Lane Skeldon