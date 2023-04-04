Apple pays you for your old iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks

Apple is willing to buy and pay you for iPhones, iPads, iWatches, MacBooks, and other devices you’ve already used. This is done through the company through its software Apple Trade In.

This is one way Apple can return devices for repair and resell or salvage parts, in addition to saving them from being thrown into landfills.

“It’s easy to trade in your eligible device for credit toward your next purchase or get an Apple Gift Card that you can use anytime,” the company says on its website.

And If your devices don’t qualify for credit, Apple says it will recycle your products for free. “No matter the model or condition, we can turn it into something good for you and the planet,” the company adds.

Apple can give you up to $600 off an iPhone 13 Pro Max and $730 off a MacBook Pro.

There are two ways to trade devices. You can mail it back using a prepaid recovery kit that Apple will email you. Or, you can bring in your devices for a trade-in at an Apple Store.

Like other exchange programs, once your device has been evaluated, You’ll receive your credit as a gift card that you can use to purchase any Apple product.

Read on:

iPhone 15: These will be the possible launch dates as well as their pricing

iPhone 15: These will be the colors of Apple’s new cell phone

Apple Music Classic: What is this new app and when will it be available?

Meet the 21 new emoji you can use on your iPhone and other Apple devices

How to get free streaming services from Disney+, Paramount+, Netflix, and Apple TV