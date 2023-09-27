Apple launches the first beta of iOS 17.1 with these key new features

The first beta of iOS 17.1 is now official, and it will be the first major iOS 17 update to go live.

Apple launches the first beta version of iOS 17.1

The final version of iOS 17 has just been officially launched, and we also got two updates, i.e. iOS 17.0.2, and after just 24 hours, Apple has released the first beta of iOS 17.1 For developers. What is the first major update to iOS 17 that begins development and is usually released at the end of October.

Since this is the first update, it is possible Apple is adding important features. Let’s remember that the final version of iOS 17 has arrived without many functions that were supposed to arrive before the end of the year. Like the long-awaited Diary app or collaborative Apple Music playlists.

What’s new in the first beta of iOS 17.1

In the first updates, Apple usually includes several important new features, as well as improving system performance and fixing bugs. It is expected In iOS 17.1 we have big newsBut for now we are downloading the update so we can test it.

At the earliest We were able to test iOS 17.1 on our iPhone And let’s see what’s new, we will update this article with the major improvements of this update.

How to download iOS 17.1 Beta 1

Apple has changed the way betas are installed and anyone can download the iOS 17 developer beta on their iPhone. You don’t have to be a developer or pay anything for it. If you want iOS 17, follow these steps:

Sync your Apple ID with Apple Beta Developer Program. Open the Settings app on your iPhone. Go to the general section. Now enter the software update section. Wait a few seconds and click on Beta Updates. Select iOS 17 Developer Beta. Come back and you can download and install the trial version.

Compatible with iPhone iOS 17

The list of iPhones compatible with iOS 17 has been reduced and there are only… 20 iPhone models that can install the new operating system:

iPhone 15 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15 Plus.

iPhone 15.

iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14.

iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro.

iPhone 13.

iPhone 13 mini.

iPhone SE 2022.

iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 mini.

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11 Pro Max.

iPhone

iPhone XS Max.

iPhone